Class 5A/4A
1, Catholic (5-1): The Bears opened District 4-5A play with Daniel Beale throwing 5 first-half TD pass vs. league newcomer Liberty. Catholic hosts Central this week.
2, Zachary (4-1): A win over Woodlawn on ESPNU and the return of QB Eli Holstein put the Broncos where they need to be going into a their next big 4-5A game with Scotlandville Friday.
3, Scotlandville (4-2): The Hornets put up huge numbers in their Week 6 win over Central, also putting themselves in position for a showdown with Zachary this week.
4, Lutcher (5-1): Another week and another big win for the Class 4A Bulldogs, who are riding a four-game winning streak and the play of QB Dwanye Winfield, who already cracked the 1,000-yard barrier for both passing and rushing.
5, Denham Springs (5-1): The Yellow Jackets opened District 5-5A with a win over Livingston Parish rival Live Oak that included two pick-sixes by up-and-coming DB Dashawn McBryde.
6, Dutchtown (3-2) and East Ascension (2-4): And speaking of 5-5A, these two teams might look like the black-and-blue entries. However, both posted impressive wins last week to open league play and are battle tested.
8, Woodlawn (2-4): That loss to Zachary last week was by a wide margin. But the Panthers have plenty of playmakers led by QB Rickie Collins (LSU) and DB Jordan Matthews (Tennessee) and will be a problem for someone.
9, Plaquemine (6-0) and West Feliciana (6-0): Both District 6-4A teams are unbeaten and won by impressive margins in Week 6. The stage is set for a potential Week 10 showdown at Plaquemine.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, Live Oak, St. Amant, Walker.
Class 3A and below
1, University (4-2): After early losses to two 5A schools, including 5A/4A No. 1 Catholic, the Class 3A Cubs have been nothing short of dominant. And they meet Madison Prep in a biggest 6-3A game to date on Friday.
2, St. James (5-1): All the Wildcats of District 8-3A have done is win since losing a season-opener to East St. John. Kaden Williams ran for 183 yards and scored 5 TDs vs. Lake Charles College Prep last week.
3, Madison Prep (4-2): Much like U-High, the Chargers only losses were to Class 5A schools. How will MPA match up with the Cubs this week? Inquiring minds and potential playoff opponents want to know.
4, Dunham (5-1) and Episcopal (6-0): Both teams are ranked in the LSWA’s top 10 for Class 2A ahead of their Thursday showdown in District 6-2A. Last year’s game was decided in the final seconds. It could be more of the same this time around.
6, Southern Lab (3-2): The Kittens bounced back from their Week 5 loss loss to Dunham with a shutout of Central Private to open District 9-1A play last week.
7, Parkview Baptist (5-1): After beating Collegiate BR easily in Week 6, the Eagles have a two-game winning streak and are 2-1 in District 6-3A.
8, East Feliciana (4-2): The Tigers trailed at halftime but overpowered Baker in the second half of their 6-2A opener. EFHS now has three straight wins.
9, Catholic-PC (6-0) and Ascension Catholic (4-2): Two more Class 1A teams with championship pedigrees close out this top 10. CHSPC hosts Opelousas Catholic for a key 6-1A game Thursday.
On the outside looking in: Slaughter Community Charter, White Castle.