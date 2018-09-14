Every time Parkview Baptist formed a promising drive Friday night, the John Curtis defense was ready and waiting to play the spoiler.
Three times in the Eagles’ 21-0 loss did quarterback Roman Mula lead the offense on drives of 14 or more plays.
None reached the end zone.
The Patriots (3-0) smothered their hosts from the opening kick as both sides pounded the ball on the ground behind heavy protection across the line.
But when Parkview (0-3) needed to make a play, it was Curtis who provided one.
“I can promise you it was a surprise to everybody the game was as tight as it was for as long as it was,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “We make a few tackles there when we had them in down and distance situations and we finish some drives — we drove the ball well all night. We just couldn’t finish.”
Twice the Patriots ruined extended drives with a sack: one in the first half near midfield and the second to end an almost seven-minute drive to start the second half.
With a final opportunity for Parkview to formulate a comeback in the closing minutes, Curtis senior linebacker Joshua Valentine forced a fumble inside the red zone where defensive back Dominic Brown fell on the ball to put the game on ice.
It was the second turnover Brown put his hands on Friday night, intercepting Mula just before halftime.
Brown’s performance, along with that of his teammates, held the Eagles to 143 yards of total offense.
“We practice hard and we practice conditioning a lot,” Brown said. “When we’re in the box or when we have our backs against the wall, we know we have to dig in and get our energy up and push through it.”
Mayet said the game didn’t feel like a three-score loss for the Eagles.
The Patriots fought for every yard it gained in Baton Rouge with its longest touchdown coming in at 22 yards near the end of the game. The other two were 1-yard pushes in the first half.
Curtis quarterbacks coach Jeff Curtis said it was an ideal night for quarterback Collin Guggenheim, who made his return to the field after sitting out the past two weeks with an ankle injury.
The Patriots rushed for 327 yards on 45 total carries with 105 yards of that provided by their junior quarterback.
The rest was divvied up by seven different ball carriers. Shane Goins scored both the first and last touchdowns while Corey Wren punched in the second from a yard out.
Curtis did not punt on Friday. Its four failed drives came at the end of both halves, on a failed fourth-down try and on an early fumble in the red zone when Guggenheim missed his pitch on a option run.
“It was good to see (Guggenheim) get back in the flow, make some runs, make some throws, take some hits and get him prepared for district,” Jeff Curtis said.