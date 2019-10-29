DUTCHTOWN — With the start of the LHSAA volleyball playoffs only a week away it was fitting that Dutchtown and East Ascension brought playoff intensity to their District 4-I volleyball match Tuesday night.
East Ascension had chances to put the match away, but it was Dutchtown that rallied for a 3-2 win by scores of 21-25, 25-23, 23-25, 27-15 and 15-13.
The win creates a tie for the district championship with Dutchtown (27-7, 6-2) and East Ascension (25-10, 6-2) each claiming a share. St. Amant had two losses before its match against Live Oak on Tuesday, and had a chance to force a three-way tie for the district title.
“It was a great match. The fans were great and EA is a phenomenal team,” Dutchtown coach Patrick Ricks said. “I’m just proud of our girls. They played hard and they fought through adversity. I can’t say enough about that.”
The fifth set was tied 10-10 after East Ascension’s Daisha Mosley picked up her 22nd kill of the match. Truli Levy, who led the Spartans with 30 kills and eight blocks, had a block and two kills to put East Ascension ahead 13-11.
East Ascension, which had defeated Dutchtown in five sets Oct. 10, weren’t able to finish off the Griffins this time.
Haleigh Qualls kill got Dutchtown within a point, and India Bennett blocked Levy to even the score 13-13. The Spartans were unable to handle the next two serves by Jaela Drumgole, and Dutchtown closed out the hard fought win.
“It was very intense,” Bennett said. “It was such a struggle. We would win a point and then they would win a point. It was a very hard match.”
Dutchtown’s Zoe Wooten took a ball to the face in the fourth set, and sat out the first third of the fifth set. She still led the Griffins with 19 kills and 13 digs. Levy finished with 14 kills and seven blocks. Assist leaders were Drumgole (28) and Taylor Heeb (24).
East Ascension had two chances to win the match in the fourth set. But, with a 24-22 lead, Mosley’s service used up the first chance, and Dutchtown evened the score when the Spartans defense couldn’t handle Wooten’s spike.
After the score reached 25-25, Wooten’s kill gave Dutchtown the lead. The final point of the set came when Qualls and Bennett blocked Levy’s spike.
East Ascension won the first set 25-21 after Dutchtown was within 20-19. The second set was tied 23-23 until Dutchtown took the next two points. In the third set, Dutchtown trailed 19-10, but got as close as 24-23 before Levy’s kill gave East Ascension a 2-1 lead.