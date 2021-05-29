As another high school sports year ends, there are always a few feel good stories that add a little icing to the cake. Well, we can start the "postseason" with two.
“Doctor” is a nickname several athletes have adopted. Liberty boys basketball coach/athletic director Brandon White earned the title last week.
White received his PhD in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University. The 33-year-old Whitehas been the Patriots’ head coach/AD for the last five years. He began his journey toward a doctorate before that.
When White was an assistant coach at Parkview Baptist and PBS’ head coach Don Green, now BRCC men’s coach, was completing his PhD.
“Getting a doctorate was something I thought about, but I did not have any idea how to get started,” White said. “He (Green) brought me with him to Southeastern and introduced me to the people working in the program. I got started from there.”
White said he did two years of classwork and then spent over two years working on his dissertation. His finished his PhD the same year the Patriots soared to new heights — advancing to the LHSAA tourney for the first time.
“Look … I had a lot of help along the way. My wife took on so much extra work at home and with our daughter,” White said. “My assistant coaches and the staff here also were able to step in and help when I needed them too.”
Though family and staff chipped in to help, White did not talk much about his PhD work to others, including his players.
“It would only come up when a guy complained about having a lot to do with classes and basketball,” White said. “And I would usually say, ‘I’m in school too and I have a lot on my plate too.’”
Though a PhD is likely to make White an attractive candidate for administrative jobs, he is not eager to end his coaching career.
“We’ve already started summer league,” White said. “With six seniors to replace, there is work to do.”
Johnson nets All-America honor
Here is another feel good story. Former East Iberville golfer Julia Johnson helped Ole Miss win its first national championship this past week and also grabbed first-team All-America honors.
Johnson is part of the All-America squad from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association after the NCAA Championships ended. She was a second-team All-America choice in 2019.
But the story does not end there. Johnson was selected by her coach to get an exemption to play in the Marathon LPGA Classic. Johnson then gave the exemption to teammate Kennedy Swann.
Salmen hires Young
Former Runnels basketball coach Ben Young has been hired as the boys basketball coach at Salmen High.
Young, also a star athlete for the Raiders in baseball and basketball, coached the Raiders to the Division V title game in 2020, the year the school closed.
In 2020-21, Young was an assistant coach at Episcopal.
Kenney at App St. too
Former St. Michael and LSU player Jeanne Kenney has joined the Appalachian State women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach.
Kenney previously coached at St. Michael. She left SMHS to become an assistant at Utah State a year ago. Former Catholic High coach Mark Cascio also joined the App State staff this month.
Bears add Stove
It did not take Catholic High long to add to the staff of new boys basketball coach Derrick Jones, who was hired Wednesday. Former Christian Life and UL standout Johnathan Stove was announced as an assistant coach Friday.
Stove scored over 2,000 points and earned all-state and all-metro honors at CLA and was a 1,000-point scorer for the Cajuns.
Batista ranked nationally
The LHSAA does not sanction girls wrestling as a separate sport, but that has not stopped East Ascension junior Briana Arauja Batista from garnering a national ranking.
Batista is ranked 12th in the girls 152-pound class by USA Wrestling. Batista and other girls compete on the boys teams at their respective schools.
Prep notable
Ascension Christian baseball player Aubrey Gathright committed to Mississippi-based Belhaven last week.
Gathright played shortstop and pitched for the Class 1A Lions, earning All-Region honors from the LBCA.