Coaches stress it and every distance runner wants to do it. However, running your own race means something different to each competitor and every team.
The Catholic High Cross Country Invitational featured four distinct illustrations. Two New Orleans area runners, Academy of Sacred Heart’s Mary Nusloch and Hunter Appleton of Brother Martin, won individual titles Saturday at Highland Road Park.
Equally important were the races run by the team champions, host Catholic and St. Joseph’s Academy. SJA won its 22nd straight meet dating to 2016. Both teams also are defending Class 5A champions.
“I tried to stick with the same race strategy I did last week,” Nusloch said. “I had to make sure I was pacing myself and not going out too fast like I did in a race here earlier this year, especially in the first half mile.”
“Not so fast” was an ideal subtitle. Nusloch held back and grabbed the lead after the first mile. She broke the 18-minute barrier and won at Highland for the second straight week, posting a three-mile time of 17 minutes, 56.50 seconds.
A chance at a sub 15-minute time seemed likely for Appleton, but the early onset of heat/humidity made it more feasible to focus on consistency.
“I wanted to go comfortably hard early and then keep it even the rest of the way,” Appleton said. “I wanted to keep each mile as close to five minutes as I possible could, and I did that.”
Appleton won the three-mile boys varsity race in 15:11.38. The runners-up were Samuel Kellum of St. Martin’s (15:29.50) and Isabelle Brown of St. Joseph’s (18:23.62).
Brown was one of four SJA runners in the top seven. St. Joseph's had the low girls score of 29 points. Lauren Henry (third), Sophie Martin (fourth) and Virginia Dirks (seventh) led the way as the Redstickers. Alexandria-based Menard at 128 edged Nusloch’s Sacred Heart squad (131) for second. Mandeville was fourth at 154.
“We ran pretty much the way we talked about running it,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “Lauren and Isabelle were supposed to run together and then Sophie and Virginia. We were a little slower than anticipated because of the hea, and Lauren has been battling a hip injury. Overall, it was what we planned.”
All seven SJA runners finished in the top 20 and the five scoring runners were in the top 15. Catholic placed six of its seven runners in the top 20, including all five who scored. The Bears finished with 75 points, ahead of St. Paul’s at 114 and Brother Martin at 120. James Lalonde placed ninth to lead Catholic.
“We don’t have anybody who is going to win the race,” Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said. “So we have to pack them in there and keep the time gaps close. We got all our guys in before everyone else today.”