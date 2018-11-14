SULPHUR — Multiple top competitors moved into position to claim wins in Division III on the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Swim meet being held at the SPAR Aquatic Center.
The defending champion E.D. White Catholic boys and the University High girls, last year’s runner-up, each had notable performances in the Division III preliminary heats held Wednesday. Results of the Division II prelims that ended Wednesday night were not available.
Finals for Division III begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by the Division II finals at 3:30 p.m.
Three competitors posted top qualifying marks in two events. University High’s Johannah Cangelosi had the top time in the 200-yard freestyle of 1 minute, 55.90 seconds and also led the 100 freestyle qualifiers with a 53.66 seconds.
Jacques Rathle of E.D. White Catholic was the top qualifier in the boys 200 individual medley in 1:58.59 and also in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.14). Parkview Baptist’s Rylee Moore, who had the time times in the girls 100 butterfly (58.69 seconds) and 100 backstroke (58.62), was the other competitor to post two No. 1 marks.
The U-High girls (200 medley, 400 freestyle) and E.D. White boys (200 medley, 200 freestyle) each had the top time in two of the three relays.