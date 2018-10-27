Class 5A
1. John Curtis (8-0) plays Rummel Saturday
2. West Monroe (9-0) beat Ouachita Parish 49-18
3. Catholic-BR (8-1) beat Dutchtown 45-7
4. Destrehan (8-1) beat Jesuit 28-23
5. Zachary (7-2) beat Scotlandville 28-0
6. Acadiana (8-1) beat LaGrange 56-7
7. East Ascension (8-1) beat McKinley 37-0
8. John Ehret (8-1) beat Grace King 34-0
9. Terrebonne (9-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois 49-7
10. Evangel Christian (5-3) did not play
Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Parkway 26-23, Captain Shreve beat Southwood 52-8, Walker beat Live Oak 27-10, Rummel plays John Curtis Saturday, Ruston beat Natchitoches Central 62-32, Alexandria beat Pineville 44-7, Byrd beat Airline 28-18, Slidell beat Fontainebleau 29-17.
Class 4A
1. Karr (9-0) beat Helen Cox 33-0
2. Lakeshore (9-0) beat Pearl River 45-15
3. Northwood (9-0) beat Booker T. Washington 48-14
4. Warren Easton (7-1) beat McDonough-35 64-0
5. St. Thomas More (8-1) beat Carencro 57-15
6. Leesville (9-0) beat Tioga 33-23
7. St. Martinville (9-0) beat Beau Chene 31-0
8. Bastrop (8-1) beat West Ouachita 32-10
9. Neville (6-2) beat Franklin Parish 33-6
10. Plaquemine (7-2) beat Woodlawn-BR 42-0
Others receiving votes: North DeSoto beat Huntington 48-12, Franklin Parish lost to Neville 33-6, Breaux Bridge beat Opelousas 38-28, Tioga lost to Leesville 33-23, Helen Cox lost to Karr 33-0, Carver beat Kennedy 45-20.
Class 3A
1. University (9-0) beat Madison Prep 56-7
2. Iota (9-0) beat Pine Prairie 38-0
3. Union Parish (7-2) lost to Sterlington 31-20
4. Sterlington (7-2) beat Union Parish 31-20
5. Kaplan (6-3) beat North Vermilion 28-27
6. Archbishop Hannan (9-0) beat Loranger 36-28
7. Jena (8-1) beat Caldwell Parish 21-20
8. Northwest (6-3) lost to Eunice 37-14
9. De La Salle (5-3) lost to St. Charles Catholic 14-12
10. Eunice (8-1) beat Northwest 37-14
Others receiving votes: St. James beat Lusher Charter 49-21, Church Point beat Mamou 44-20, Green Oaks , Lake Charles College Prep beat Washington-Marion 21-0, St. Charles beat De La Salle 14-12, Jennings beat South Beauregard 24-20, Loyola Prep beat Rayville 28-20, West Feliciana lost to Baker 36-6, Crowley beat Port Barre 39-0, Jewel Sumner beat Bogalusa 7-6.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (9-0) Notre Dame beat Welsh 57-0
2. Amite (8-1) beat Springfield 40-0
3. Dunham (8-0) did not play
4. Many (8-1) beat Red River 49-6
5. Country Day (9-0) beat Riverside Academy 42-20
6. Catholic-NI (8-1) beat Ascension Episcopal 58-35
7. Newman (8-1) beat Assumption 44-26
8. Rosepine (9-0) beat DeQuincy 54-32
9. Welsh (6-3) lost to Notre Dame 57-0
10. Calvary Baptist (6-3) beat Mansfield 27-16
Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal lost to Catholic-NI 58-35, St. Helena beat Independence 20-12, Episcopal-BR lost to East Feliciana 40-30, Ferriday beat Delhi Charter 59-2, Lakeside beat D’Arbonne Woods 54-14, Lake Arthur lost to Kinder 49-15.
Class 1A
1. Kentwood (8-1) lost to Ascension Catholic 12-7
2. Lafayette Christian (8-0) beat Gueydan 65-0
3. Southern Lab (8-1) beat White Castle 61-0
4. Haynesville (9-0) beat Homer 42-14
5. Oak Grove (9-0) beat Sicily Island 48-26
6. Logansport (8-0) beat LaSalle 49-0
7. West St. John (6-2) did not play
8. Ascension Catholic (8-1) beat Kentwood 12-7
9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (7-1) did not play
10. St. Edmund (8-1) beat Hamilton Christian 49-12
Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic beat Highland Baptist 61-6, Ouachita Christian lost to St. Frederick 24-21, Montgomery lost to North Caddo 32-28, St. Frederick beat Ouachita Christian 24-21.