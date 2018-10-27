Class 5A

1. John Curtis (8-0) plays Rummel Saturday

2. West Monroe (9-0) beat Ouachita Parish 49-18

3. Catholic-BR (8-1) beat Dutchtown 45-7

4. Destrehan (8-1) beat Jesuit 28-23

5. Zachary (7-2) beat Scotlandville 28-0

6. Acadiana (8-1) beat LaGrange 56-7

7. East Ascension (8-1) beat McKinley 37-0

8. John Ehret (8-1) beat Grace King 34-0

9. Terrebonne (9-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois 49-7

10. Evangel Christian (5-3) did not play

Others receiving votes: Haughton beat Parkway 26-23, Captain Shreve beat Southwood 52-8, Walker beat Live Oak 27-10, Rummel plays John Curtis Saturday, Ruston beat Natchitoches Central 62-32, Alexandria beat Pineville 44-7, Byrd beat Airline 28-18, Slidell beat Fontainebleau 29-17.

Class 4A

1. Karr (9-0) beat Helen Cox 33-0

2. Lakeshore (9-0) beat Pearl River 45-15

3. Northwood (9-0) beat Booker T. Washington 48-14

4. Warren Easton (7-1) beat McDonough-35 64-0

5. St. Thomas More (8-1) beat Carencro 57-15

6. Leesville (9-0) beat Tioga 33-23

7. St. Martinville (9-0) beat Beau Chene 31-0

8. Bastrop (8-1) beat West Ouachita 32-10

9. Neville (6-2) beat Franklin Parish 33-6

10. Plaquemine (7-2) beat Woodlawn-BR 42-0

Others receiving votes: North DeSoto beat Huntington 48-12, Franklin Parish lost to Neville 33-6, Breaux Bridge beat Opelousas 38-28, Tioga lost to Leesville 33-23, Helen Cox lost to Karr 33-0, Carver beat Kennedy 45-20.

Class 3A

1. University (9-0) beat Madison Prep 56-7

2. Iota (9-0) beat Pine Prairie 38-0

3. Union Parish (7-2) lost to Sterlington 31-20

4. Sterlington (7-2) beat Union Parish 31-20

5. Kaplan (6-3) beat North Vermilion 28-27

6. Archbishop Hannan (9-0) beat Loranger 36-28

7. Jena (8-1) beat Caldwell Parish 21-20

8. Northwest (6-3) lost to Eunice 37-14

9. De La Salle (5-3) lost to St. Charles Catholic 14-12

10. Eunice (8-1) beat Northwest 37-14

Others receiving votes: St. James beat Lusher Charter 49-21, Church Point beat Mamou 44-20, Green Oaks , Lake Charles College Prep beat Washington-Marion 21-0, St. Charles beat De La Salle 14-12, Jennings beat South Beauregard 24-20, Loyola Prep beat Rayville 28-20, West Feliciana lost to Baker 36-6, Crowley beat Port Barre 39-0, Jewel Sumner beat Bogalusa 7-6.

Class 2A

1. Notre Dame (9-0) Notre Dame beat Welsh 57-0

2. Amite (8-1) beat Springfield 40-0

3. Dunham (8-0) did not play

4. Many (8-1) beat Red River 49-6

5. Country Day (9-0) beat Riverside Academy 42-20

6. Catholic-NI (8-1) beat Ascension Episcopal 58-35

7. Newman (8-1) beat Assumption 44-26

8. Rosepine (9-0) beat DeQuincy 54-32

9. Welsh (6-3) lost to Notre Dame 57-0

10. Calvary Baptist (6-3) beat Mansfield 27-16

Others receiving votes: Ascension Episcopal lost to Catholic-NI 58-35, St. Helena beat Independence 20-12, Episcopal-BR lost to East Feliciana 40-30, Ferriday beat Delhi Charter 59-2, Lakeside beat D’Arbonne Woods 54-14, Lake Arthur lost to Kinder 49-15.

Class 1A

1. Kentwood (8-1) lost to Ascension Catholic 12-7

2. Lafayette Christian (8-0) beat Gueydan 65-0

3. Southern Lab (8-1) beat White Castle 61-0

4. Haynesville (9-0) beat Homer 42-14

5. Oak Grove (9-0) beat Sicily Island 48-26

6. Logansport (8-0) beat LaSalle 49-0

7. West St. John (6-2) did not play

8. Ascension Catholic (8-1) beat Kentwood 12-7

9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee (7-1) did not play

10. St. Edmund (8-1) beat Hamilton Christian 49-12

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic beat Highland Baptist 61-6, Ouachita Christian lost to St. Frederick 24-21, Montgomery lost to North Caddo 32-28, St. Frederick beat Ouachita Christian 24-21.

