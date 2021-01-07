Can you name the only Baton Rouge area boys basketball team with an unbeaten record? If you cannot, St. Michael coach Drew Hart understands.
Hart’s Class 4A/Division II Warriors (8-0) having been flying under the radar — so far under that they have only played one game since Dec. 22. And they face perhaps their biggest challenge to date when they host Class 5A Zachary at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
“I feel like we have a good team this year,” Hart said. “The thing that makes them special is that we have multiple guys who are capable of scoring 18 to 20 points in a game on any given night.
“And they best part is that they don’t care who scores. They just want to win.”
But in order for the Warriors to find out how good they can be, they need to play. A COVID quarantine cost St. Michael multiple games during the Christmas holidays, including a match-up with University High that has been rescheduled and a tourney matchup with Class 2A power Newman.
Their lone game since quarantine was a win over Live Oak last week. A Tuesday game with East Feliciana was canceled because of a power outage that sent St. Michael students home earlier in the day.
Will the Warriors generate enough all-around firepower to match Zachary, the EBR tourney’s runner-up? Like St. Michael, the Broncos enter the game with something to prove, having lost to Scotlandville in the EBR final and to U-High Tuesday.
Lance Williams, a 6-foot-2 senior, leads St. Michael with a 21.2 points per game average. Wesley Fields (18.0) and 6-4 Anthony Agiede (16.0) are the other top scorers. Point guard Derrick Morris averages eight assists per game for the Warriors.
“Right now, what we really need is to play some games,” Hart said. “We were playing well but two weeks in quarantine puts you back at square one.
“It takes a while for things to come back together. After Scotlandville, I would say Zachary is the next best defensive team in the area. This is a going to be a big test for us and something we can learn from.”
Battle on the Bluff adds McKinley
McKinley has stepped into a void for Scotlandville’s “Battle on the Bluff” set for Saturday at Southern University.
The Panthers meet U-High at 2 p.m. Saturday to open the action at SU's F.G. Clark Center. McKinley replaces B.T. Washington of New Orleans, which dropped out the event.
At 3:30 p.m., Southern Lab takes on Bonnabel and then Newman takes on Liberty at 5 p.m. Scotlandville meets Crescent City in the final game at 6:30 p.m.