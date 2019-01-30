No local boys soccer team played for an LHSAA state title a year ago. That fact made the main objective obvious when the LHSAA released its playoff pairings Wednesday.
University High, a semifinalist a year ago, claimed the highest seed. The Cubs (17-2-3) are the No. 2 seed in Division III. Two other teams, Division I St. Amant (18-3-1) and Division IV Episcopal (12-3-2), are seeded fourth.
The top eight seeds in all four divisions receive first-round byes. The group getting byes includes No. 7 Woodlawn (15-5-1), the area’s top seed in Division II.
How significant playoff seeding is sometimes depends on the team and its competition. Episcopal coach Kiran Boolack has a different view and breaks it down in blunt terms for the Knights, who also advanced to the semifinals a year ago.
“We’ll take advantage of the bye and use it to work on some things we need to do better and also give rest to the players who need it,” Boolack said. “From now on, we have to look at it for what it is. These are the playoffs. The teams who made are in it because they earned it. Every team has to earn its way from now on. You can take nothing for granted.”
The Knights will be on the same side of the bracket as top-seeded Episcopal School of Acadiana and could see fifth-seeded Northlake Christian, the team they lost to in the semifinals a year ago, in the quarterfinal round.
Jesuit in Division I, Holy Cross of Division II, E.D. White in Division III and Episcopal School of Acadiana of Division IV are defending champions. Holy Cross and ESA are both top seeds this season.
Girls contests
It will be an all-local battle when No. 11 seed Baton Rouge High hosts No. 22 East Ascension at 6 p.m. Thursday at BRHS. Also set for 6 Thursday is an all-local Division III playoff — No. 21 West Feliciana at No. 12 Parkview Baptist.
Also on Thursday in Division II, 10th-seeded Live Oak hosts No. 23 Beau Chene at 5:30 p.m.
In Division III, No. 16 St. Michael hosts South Beauregard at 3:30 p.m. Friday.