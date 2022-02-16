The LHSAA informed participating schools and the media that its Division I girls/boys soccer finals will be moved from Thursday to Saturday due to the likelihood of storms with high winds.
An email sent to the schools on Wednesday morning says the Division I girls game between top-seeded Dominican and No. 2 St. Joseph's Academy is now set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana University's Strawberry Stadium.
The Division I boys final between top-seeded Catholic High and No. 10 Dutchtown will follow at 7:30 p.m. at SLU.
The two Division I matches will close out the Ochsner/LHSAA Soccer State tournament that began Monday at SLU. LHSAA officials had been monitoring the Thursday weather forecasts since last weekend before ultimately making the decision to push the games back two days.