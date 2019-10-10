The LHSAA is not requiring football teams to take hydration breaks during Week 6 games. A longer than usual period of high temperatures and humidity prompted the LHSAA to extend the hydration breaks this season until Week 5 games.
Hydration breaks are mandated at the midway point of each quarter during the months of August and September. The LHSAA’s director of media relations, Kate Adams, informed the media that mandatory hydration breaks will not be required through a text communication.
Game officials do retain the right to insert a hydration break in any game when they deem it necessary.