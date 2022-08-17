Predicted order of finish
1. The Dunham School
Last year: 8-4, 4-1
2. Episcopal
Last year: 9-1, 6-0
3. East Feliciana
Last year: 5-7, 2-3
4. Capitol
Last year: 5-6, 1-4
5. Baker
Last year: 1-9, 1-6 in 7-3A
6. Northeast
Last year: 3-8, 0-5
Five players to watch
Braeden George
Episcopal
RB/S 6-0, 180
A first-team all-district pick on defense in 2021 with 62 tackles and two interceptions, George adds a key offensive role to his workload.
Trey’Dez Green
East Feliciana
WR/TE/S 6-9, 245
Gree enters his second season of organized football as Louisiana’s top recruit for 2024. Averaged 21.7 yards per catch in 2021.
Jackson House
The Dunham School
QB 6-0, 185
Son of LSU defensive coordinator Matt House threw for 3,650 yards and 32 touchdowns as 4A Kansas champion St. James Academy.
My’Kell Smith
Capitol
RB/LB 6-2, 228
Smith earned second-team all-district honors as a sophomore in 2021 and will be counted on to help lead the Lions on offense and defense.
Jake Rizzo
The Dunham School
DE/TE 6-4, 240
A talented two-way standout who was originally set to play QB until House transferred in, Rizzo is listed as a three-star prospect.
Five Things to Know
1: Capitol’s Johnathan Brantley and Baker's Eric Randall join 6-2A as head coaches. Brantley was most recently a Louisiana Tech analyst. Randall returns as Baker’s coach. The former Southern quarterback led the Buffaloes to the Class 3A quarterfinals in 2019.
2: Baker moves down to Class 2A for the first time in decades. The Buffaloes were a Class 5A school for many years but most recently played in District 7-3A. Port Allen moved up to Class 3A after a lengthy stint in the Baton Rouge area 2A district.
3: Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois ranks No. 2 among active Baton Rouge area coaches with a 156-85 record going into his 23rd year at the school. The cancer death of defensive coordinator/former EHS star Jimmy Williams moves Charlie O’Brien into the defensive coordinator role.
4: East Feliciana quarterback Mills Dawson passed for 2,011 yards and 18 touchdowns to help the Tigers advance to the regional playoff round. The other top returning passer is Episcopal’s Lewis Ward, who finished with 1,150 yards passing and a spot as Division III quarterfinalist.
5: The Dunham School won a Class 1A title in 2004 and is one of three District 6-2A teams that have played in title games in the 2000s. Capitol (2000) and Baker (2001) gave Baton Rouge back-to-back runner-up finishes as Class 4A schools.