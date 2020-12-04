DONALDSONVILLE — Ninth-seeded Madison Prep pulled away from eighth-seeded Donaldsonville, winning 41-18 and advancing to the quarterfinals where they will face No. 1 Jennings.
It was a defensive game before Madison Prep pulled away.
Madison Prep senior Tyrell Raby scored on a 43-yard punt return with 3:06 left in the third quarter tied the game at 12. The 2-point conversion was a successful swinging gate run in by Hakeem King for the 14-12 lead. Raby was huge on special teams and offense as well. He hauled in a 65-yard pass from quarterback Zeon Chriss in a decisive third quarter, as well as 33-yard touchdown pass from Chriss.
The Chargers trailed 12-6 at halftime but responded with 16 points in the third quarter for a 22-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Donaldsonville held Madison Prep to 79 yards at the in the 1st half with Daimar Robinson leading the way with six tackles and a one-handed interception.
How it was won
The Chargers used a 16-point third quarter as the defense started to bring relentless pressure on Donaldsonville quarterback Treveyon Brown. The Chargers, Quincy Wiggins was involved in several pressures including a big sack of Brown to force a Donaldsonville punt in the third quarter. Donaldsonville sophomore Robert Kent had a 78-yard kickoff return to bring the Tigers within four at 22-18 with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Chriss added touchdown runs of 13 and 28 yards in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead to 35-18.
Players of the game
Tyrell Raby and Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep linebacker and quarterback
Raby, a senior was outstanding in all three phases of the game, scoring on a punt return and a 33-yard touchdown pass. Chriss used his legs and arm to lead the Chargers. He finished 8 of 16 passing for 137 yards one touchdown and 83 yards rushing, plus two scores.
Notable
Senior Rae’land Johnson of Donaldsonville, who came into the game with more than 1,000 yards rushing, finished 67 yards rushing.
Madison Prep advanced to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year against Top-seeded Jennings.