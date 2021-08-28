COVID-19 issues hit home in a tragic way this week. And now Hurricane Ida looms in the Gulf of Mexico and likely will make landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
What a way to start a high school football season, right? But it is 2021 and this is what we got.
Yes, I know what some of you are thinking. Surely, it can only get better. As we prepare to launch pandemic year 2.5 for high school sports that is what I am praying for.
Dozens of thoughts keep racing through my mind as I ponder the past week, what could happen this weekend, and a football season I believe has epic possibilities for teams in Baton Rouge and throughout Louisiana.
If you feel nervous and agitated at the same time, I am right there with you. Oddly enough, one memory helped me settle down.
For many years, a vendor at the LHSCA Coaches Convention sold motivational signs coaches could put in their locker rooms or offices. I bought a few of the smaller ones. At this moment I can’t tell you where they are.
But my favorite applies today perhaps more than ever.
“Adversity does not build character, it reveals it.” It is based on a statement by famed writer Haywood Hale Broun.
As trying as the past two years have been due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LHSAA and its teams have more challenges to face. There are tests of faith for those of us who love high school football too.
The goals and dreams remain. Could this be Baton Rouge’s best Class 5A football season ever, across the board?
With four junior quarterbacks with multiple Power 5 offers in Texas A&M commitment Eli Holstein of Zachary, Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins, C’Zavian Teasett of Scotlandville and Denham Springs’ Reese Mooney, it seems like a dream season.
As for running backs, you have Istrouma’s Le’Veon Moss, Tennessee commitment Dylan Sampson of Dutchtown. And Kaleb Jackson of Liberty is a newcomer to watch.
But the COVID-19 death of 14-year-old Baker player Patrick Sanders puts things in a different perspective. Medical experts talked for weeks about how the Delta variant could affect children and teens.
It is a stark contrast to the belief that our young people are invincible. In our minds, the thought was, “It won’t happen here.” Not one of our players. Sadly, it did.
Now the challenge is to somehow move forward. In my mind, the way to do it is with teams, players and coaches who are more dedicated than ever to become the best they can be under exceptional circumstances.
One of the most thoughtful things I saw Friday was a social media post from Scotlandville. Some of the Hornets’ freshmen players were pictured in red, their way to honor Sanders and Baker … that rival school just down the road.
Rumors about seasons being shut down like they were in the spring 2020 are out there. Such a move does not appear to be imminent.
But seizing each day, each game and every rep is never a foolish ideal. The time to make memories is now.
Could Baton Rouge teams sweep Class 5A and Division I like they did in 2015 when Zachary and Catholic High won the titles? It could happen. There could be four or five teams in the mix to do it.
Could U-High break through and win its first title since 2018 in Division II? Madison Prep won’t sneak up on anyone this year. But a Division II-Class 3A sweep has crossed the minds of some folks, I am sure.
The Dunham School upended Newman two years ago in Division III. Episcopal played Lafayette Christian as well as anyone. Port Allen was a 2A quarterfinalist. Whose year is 2021?
In Class 1A, semifinals have been tough for Southern Lab since 2018. Could that change for the Division IV Kittens. Will Ascension Catholic be in the Division IV mix again?
There are other players and teams primed to make indelible marks of their own.
There are so many things about this season I hate so far. But the possibilities make it worth fighting for daily.