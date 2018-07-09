What is the best way to get past losing a top shortstop to the Milwaukee Brewers? Add another local commitment, Zachary High shortstop Collier Cranford.
Cranford committed to the Tigers for 2019 via Twitter on Monday morning and in advance of an unofficial visit to LSU this weekend. The commitment comes days after 2018 LSU signee Brice Turang, a first-round draft choice, signed with the Brewers.
“I figured why not,” Cranford said. “There is a great tradition and everything that goes with it, like being close to home, which will make it easy for my parents to see me play. I grew up wanting to be an LSU baseball player, and now I have that chance. I have a great relationship with the coaches, and I think it is the right decision for me.”
The 6-foot, 170-pound Cranford said NCAA runner-up Mississippi State was his other finalist. As a junior, Cranford hit .393 with five home runs and 32 RBIs for a Zachary team that was the No. 1 seed in Class 5A and lost to District 4-5A rival Central, the eventual 5A champion, in a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
Cranford joins teammate Alex Milazzo, a catcher, and another 4-5A player, shortstop Cade Doughty of Denham Springs, as LSU commitments. Cranford said the fact Milazzo and Doughty are LSU commitments did not play a role in his decision. However, he said he is eager to play with Doughty and Milazzo on the college level.
“Alex and I have played together pretty much all our lives, and I’ve played against Cade for three years in high school,” Cranford said. “I look forward to be on the same team with both of them.”