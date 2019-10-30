Using words like Swiss Army Knife and jack-of-all-trades to describe a versatile football player has almost became cliché. Almost.
St. Michael senior Connor Badeaux is many things for the Warriors and a cliché is not one of them.
“He doesn’t leave the field,” St. Michael coach Joey Sanchez said. “Connor has always been a great defensive player. He is one of those guys who has a knack for finding the football, which is something you can’t teach.
“Offense is where he has made the biggest improvement. We needed Connor to fill a role there at running back. And he’s leading us in touchdowns in district. Whatever we ask him to do, he comes through.”
Because he stands just 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 pounds, it might be easy to overlook Badeaux. Few will be surprised if Badeaux has a big impact when the Warriors (5-3, 3-0) travel to Istrouma (2-6, 2-1) for a pivotal District 7-4A game set for 7 p.m. Friday. A win would move St. Michael an all-important step closer to its first district title since 2003.
Badeaux worked his way into the St. Michael lineup as a cornerback and special teams player as a ninth-grader. He still plays on every Warrior special teams unit — he returns kickoffs and punts, is an outside gunner who flies downfield to make tackles on kickoffs and also is averaging 33.5 yards as a rugby style punter.
The only thing that has slowed Badeaux down was a knee injury that sidelined him for all but three games of his sophomore season.
Badeaux leads the Warriors in touchdowns with four since the start of district play. He also has 16.5 tackles, seven pass breakups and has blocked three punts.
“Defense is what I like the most and where I have played more,” Badeaux said. “But I’ll do whatever the coaches ask me to do. Safety is my regular position. Because we have some injuries I’ll slide down and play a little jack (linebacker) this week.
“I’ve gotten better on offense. The thing I like is that coach Sanchez and the other coaches is that they always put together a game plan that gives each of us the chance to play our best game at every position. We watch a lot of film, do the right drills at practice and know the game plans."
Badeaux’s praise for Sanchez and the other coaches speaks to the growing cohesiveness the Warriors display. Sanchez is the third SMHS head coach in Badeaux’s four years at the school.
Just as important as program stability, is motivation. Badeaux said the Warriors got plenty of that from a 16-6 loss to Class 3A Brusly in Week 3. The loss literally hit home for Badeaux, who attended at Port Allen-based Holy Family before moving on to St. Michael. He grew up playing with several Brusly players.
“That one was tough, because we felt like we were prepared and we played hard,” Badeaux said. “We did some good things, but we didn’t finish. We learned from that game. Physically, we don’t have the speed of some teams. So we have to prepare for every phase of the game. We know we can’t make many mistakes.”
In Istrouma, the Warriors face a first-year varsity team that has size and speed, along with a marquee player in the making. Sophomore running back Le’Veon Moss has rushed 778 yards and averages 8.1 yards per carry. Moss, who has 19 TDs, scored on a kick return and a pass reception in the Indians’ 14-12 Week 8 loss to Plaquemine. Each play covered 90 yards.
“He (Moss) is fast and a talented,” Badeaux said. “Istrouma is a big up front. For us, it’s about making the right reads and being in position to make plays.”
Regardless of what happens Friday, Badeaux figures to be in the middle of the action.