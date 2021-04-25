Parkview Baptist’s tradition in baseball is so rich it takes two hands to count all of the program’s state championships.
But not even among the school’s 12 state title winners has a team ever finished with an undefeated season.
This year’s Parkview Baptist team — which is 28-0 — can distinguish itself by not only winning a state championship but completing the season with an unblemished record as the Division II state playoffs begin this week.
The Eagles begin their quest as the top-seeded team in Division II and host No. 16 Haynes Academy after the LHSAA released its playoff pairings Sunday for select and nonselect schools.
“That’s a great tribute to our kids, to be in the position we’re in and to win 28 straight games,” Parkview fourth-year baseball coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “They’ve worked extremely hard. Our main goal right now is to get in the playoffs, compete well and compete for a state championship. The position we’re in, I’m pleased with it.”
Parkview received one of two No. 1 seeds among Baton Rouge area teams along with Doyle (22-8), the top-seeded team in nonselect Class 2A.
Live Oak (30-4) is one of three nonselect area teams to draw a top-five seed in Class 5A with a No. 3 seed, ahead of No. 6 Walker (26-7) and No. 9 St. Amant (26-7).
Walker hosts No. 27 Destrehan, St. Amant will entertain No. 24 Captain Shreve and Dutchtown hosts No. 23 Covington. An all-area matchup will feature No. 13 Zachary hosting No. 20 East Ascension.
“The biggest thing is our players believe we’re going to win a state title, and they’ve been locked in on it,” said Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard, whose team hosts No. 30 Ouachita at 6:30 p.m. Monday. “We’re not trying to convince them. They already believe it, and it’s not in a cocky, arrogant way.”
Catholic High (20-13) parlayed a strong finish that included a District 5-5A championship into a No. 4 seed in the select Division I bracket and received an opening-round bye.
Parkview is joined in the Division II bracket by No. 4 University High (14-14) and No. 10 St. Michael the Archangel (12-10), while the Dunham School (19-12) is No. 7 in Division III and Ascension Catholic (20-7) and Catholic-Pointe Coupee (23-7) are Nos. 2 and 5, in the Division IV bracket.
“We can always do things a little bit better and that’s what we’re striving for right now, to get those other things corrected so we have the opportunity to win a state championship,” Jagneaux said. “We have to bring our ‘A’ game every day. I’m looking forward to the playoffs and so are the players.”
U-High hosts No. 13 De La Salle in Division II action with St. Michael visiting No. 7 St. Thomas More and No. 14 Liberty Magnet (15-8) making its playoff debut at No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic.
Live Oak is among two nonselect schools that earned a top-five seed, joined by No. 3 Lutcher (22-6) in Class 3A which hosts No. 30 Mamou at 6 p.m. Monday. The Eagles, who are riding a 12-game win streak, find themselves two victories shy of the school’s single-season record for wins.
“I think we’ve played well enough to win but hopefully our best baseball’s ahead of us,” Cassard said. “We have played well at times, but we do have more in the tank.”
Doyle, the Class 2A state runners-up in 2019, garnered the top seed for the second time since 2015. The District 10-2A co-champion Tigers won five of their last six games to surpass Rosepine for Class 2A’s top spot.
“Now it’s just one game at a time, and we can’t look past Oakdale to get to whoever it may be on the weekend,” said Doyle coach Tim Beatty, whose team hosts No. 32 Oakdale at 5 p.m. Monday. “It’s one game at a time. The No. 1 seeding is great, but if we don’t win our last game, it doesn’t mean anything to us.”