Girls golf
At Dumas
Team scores: 1. West Feliciana 120. 2. Walker, 126. 3. Zachary, 139
Medalists: 1. Sophia Schulte, West Feliciana, 54. 2. Blanche Butler, West Feliciana, 66. 3. Skylar Campbell, Zachary, 68.
Track and field
National Guard Zachary Invitational
At Zachary
Boys
Team scores: 1. Catholic High, 165. 2. Zachary, 98. 3. Woodlawn, 78. 4. Westgate, 62. 5. St. Amant, 45. 6. West Feliciana, 42. 7. Scotlandville, 33.
Track
100: 1. J. Sewell, Woodlawn, 10.91. 2. C. Spencer, Westgate, 10.98. 3. J. Haynes, Woodlawn, 11.11.
200: 1. M. Boutte, Westgate, 21.83. 2. J. Sewell, Woodlawn, 21.94. 3. J. Haynes, Woodlawn, 22.05.
400: 1. I. Coleman, West Feliciana, 49.95. 2. M. Collins, East Ascension, 50.23. 3. K. Jones, Woodlawn, 51.62.
800: 1. R. Langley, Zachary, 1:54.03. 2. W. DeCuir, Catholic, 1:55.46. 3. T. Francis, Westgate, 1:56.16.
1,600: 1. D. Sullivan, Catholic, 4:28.57. 2. H. Thomas, Catholic, 4:29.27. 3. C. Ackman, Zachary, 4:38.30.
3,200: 1. R. Langley, Zachary, 9:43.06. 2. S. Mayer, Catholic, 9:47.86. 3. C. Ackman, Zachary, 9:56.32.
110 hurdles: 1. C. Johnson, West Feliciana, 15.35. 2. C. Williams, Broadmoor, 15.98. 3. K. Scott, Walker, 16.10.
300 hurdles: 1. L. Rudge, Catholic, 39.15. 2. V. Matthews, Zachary, 40.34. 3. C. Williams, Broadmoor, 40.62.
4x100 relay: 1. Westgate, 41.81. 2. Woodlawn, 42.06. 3. Zachary, 43.38.
4x200 relay: 1. Westgate, 1:26.23. 2. Woodlawn, 1:28.27. 3. West Feliciana, 1:30.58.
4x400 relay: 1. Catholic, 3:23.60. 2. Westgate, 3:24.08. 3. Woodlawn, 3:29.00.
4x800 relay: 1. Catholic, 8:33.37. 2. St. Amant, 8:48.17. 3. Scotlandville, 8:52.87.
Field
High jump: 1. T. Dunn, St. Amant, 6-0. 2. D. Baptiste, Scotlandville, 6-0. 3. Z. Landry, Westgate, 6-0.
Pole vault: 1. B. Phillips, Catholic High, 12-0. 2. J. Talbot, Catholic High, 10-0. 3. S. Cifreo, Walker, 10-0.
Long jump: 1. D. Taylor, St. Amant, 22-10. 2. J. Robinson, Zachary, 22-0.75. 3. B. Wright, Catholic High, 21-10.75.
Triple jump: 1. C. Warner, Catholic, 42-0.50. 2. T. Washington, West Feliciana, 42-0.75. 3. D. Taylor, St. Amant, 40-10.50.
Discus: 1. G. Lorio, Catholic High, 149-11. 2. A. Givens, Woodlawn, 136-11. 3. R. Cedel, Catholic High, 136-0.
Javelin: 1. P. Catalanatto, Catholic, 173-07. 2. E. Alberty, Scotlandville, 143-11. 3. J. Kronenberger, Catholic, 143-04.
Shot put: 1. G. Griffin, Catholic High, 55-0.75. 2. M. Smith, Scotlandville, 48-11.75. 3. T. Nelson, Zachary, 48-11.50.
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph’s, 202. 2. Zachary, 104.33. 3. Baton Rouge High, 94. 4. West Feliciana, 57.8. 5. Walker, 48. 6. Scotlandville, 36.75. 7. St. Amant, 19.33.
Track
100: 1. J. Thymes, Zachary, 12.45. 2. T. Harris, West Feliciana, 12.54. 3. K. Wallace, Baton Rouge High, 12.82.
200: 1. J. Thymes, Zachary, 25.40. 2. S. Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 25.61. 3. T. Harris, West Feliciana, 2.79.
800: 1. M. Daigle, St. Joseph’s, 2:28.80. 2. A. Cochran, St. Joseph’s’s, 2:29.75. 3. K. Davison, Scotlandville, 2:31.40.
1,600: 1. N. Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 5:21.61. 2. M. Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 5:31.03. 3. H. Vaughan, St. Joseph’s, 5:32.68.
3,200: 1. G. Rennhoff, St. Joseph’s, 11:37.20. 2. E. Hendry, St. Joseph’s, 11:50.51. 3. M. Gardiner, St. Joseph’s, 12:01.80.
100 hurdles: 1. J. Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 15.99. 2. I. Lalonde, St. Joseph’s’s, 16.58. 3. A. McCray, West Feliciana, 17.27.
300 hurdles: 1. J. Pitcher, Baton Rouge High, 46.30. 2. L. Martin, Scotlandville, 49.50. 3. A. McCray, West Feliciana, 49.65.
4x100 relay: 1. Zachary, 48.12. 2. St. Joseph’s, 49.61. 3. Baton Rouge High, 50.37.
4x200 relay: 1. Zachary, 1:42.35. 2. St. Joseph’s, 1:42.39. 3. Baton Rouge High, 1:43.23.
4x400 relay: 1. St. Joseph’s, 4:09.39. 2. St. Amant, 4:31.98. 3. West Feliciana, 4:34.00.
4x800 relay: 1. St. Joseph’s, 9:50.95. 2. Scotlandville, 10:16.99. 3. Baton Rouge High, 10:58.77.
Field
High jump: 1. R. Wilson, St. Joseph’s, 5-4. 2. R. Favaloro, 5-2. 2. A. Kinchen, Baton Rouge High, 5-2.
Pole vault: 1. A. Riche, St. Joseph’s, 12-6. 2. R. Kerr, St. Joseph’s, 10-6. 3. G. Ross, Walker, 10-6.
Long jump: 1. A. Riche, St. Joseph’s, 18-3. 2. S. Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 17-3.50. 3. T. Harris, West Feliciana, 16-10.50.
Triple jump: 1. S. Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 38-3.50. 2. A. Riche, St. Joseph’s, 37-08.75. 3. A. McCray, West Feliciana, 34-7.50.
Discus: 1. J. Jackson, Zachary, 126-8. 2. L. Guy, Baton Rouge High, 126-6. 3. Van Duzee, St. Joseph’s, 108-0.
Javelin: 1. R. Bordelon, St. Joseph’s, 113-8. 2. A. Langley, Zachary, 105-11. 3. A. Ferrand, Walker, 97-6.
Shot put: 1. L. Guy, Baton Rouge High, 43-3. 2. J. Jackson, Zachary, 42-6. 3. K. McGirt, East Ascension, 35-5.
Episcopal Relays
Boys
Team scores: 1. Dutchtown, 182. 2. Episcopal, 176. 3. St. Michael, 93. 4. Parkview Baptist, 65. 5. Isidore Newman, 56.
Track
100: 1. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 11.16. 2. Kriston Pierson, Dutchtown, 11.35. 3. Tee Williams, Newman, 11.69.
200: 1. William Anderson, St. Michael, 23.07. 2. Michael Lugo, Dutchtown, 23.76. 3. Tee Williams, Newman, 23.82.
400: 1. Justin Dynes, Episcopal, 54.82. 2. Abram Johnston, Parkview Baptist, 55.04. 3. Caleb Zerangue, St. Michael, 56.21.
800: 1. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 2:06.07. 2. William Nizzo, St. Michael, 2:09.64. 3. Corbe Bell, Dutchtown, 2:10.13.
1,600: 1. Alex Hollier, 4:42.77. 2. Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 4:44.00. 3. Cooper Bankston, St. Michael, 4:45.85.
3,200: 1. Aiden Monistere, Parkview Baptist, 10:13.72. 2. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 10:18.39. 3. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 10:18.84.
110 hurdles: 1. Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 16.90. 2. Parker Davis, Newman, 18.01. 3. Jack Rush, Dutchtown, 19.18.
300 hurdles: 1. Alex Martin, Dutchtown, 41.80. 2. Jaden Watson, Dutchtown, 43.15. 3. Jayden Hiles, Episcopal, 43.89.
4x100 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 43.37. 2. Episcopal, 45.61. 3. St. Michael, 48.26.
4x200 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 1:31.13. 2. Episcopal, 1:34.04. 3. Parkview Baptist, 1:38.58.
4x400 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 3:35.46. 2. Episcopal, 3:40.82. 3. St. Michael, 3:48.18.
4x800 relay: 1. Parkview Baptist, 8:48.66. 2. Episcopal, 8:52.04. 3. St. Michael, 8:56.63.
Field
Shot put: 1. Thomas D’Armond, Episcopal, 43-7. 2. Ethan Fields, Dutchtown, 42-3. 3. Baron Cosey, Dutchtown, 41-9.
Discus: 1. Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 148-11. 2. Charlie Aucoin, Newman, 121-1. 3. James Balart, St. Michael, 109-5.
Javelin: 1. Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 160-8. 2. Samuel Krause, Newman, 141-10. 3. Craig Gonzales, Dutchtown, 138-3.
High jump: 1. Clayton Braud, Episcopal, Alex Rodrigue, St. Michael, 5-10. 3. Wyatt Harris, Dutchtown, 5-05.
Pole vault: 1. William Ribes, Episcopal, 10-03. 2. Julian Romano, Episcopal, 9-09. 3. Teddy Orgeron, Dutchtown, 9-09. 3. Louis Freeman, Episcopal, 9-09.
Long jump: 1. Chance Young, St. Michael, 20-09. 2. Jayden Hiles, Episcopal, 20-00. 3. Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 19-11.
Triple jump: 1. Clayton Braud, Episcopal, 42-10. 2. Jayden Hiles, Episcopal, 40-00.50. 3. Chance Young, St. Michael, 39-09.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Episcopal, 190. 2. Dutchtown, 159. 3. Isidore Newman, 115. 4. St. Scholastica, 58. 5. St. Michael, 36. 6. Parkview Baptist, 30.
Track
100: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 12.47. 2. Meghan Joshua, Dutchtown, 12.86. 3. Tori Melancon, Dutchtown, 13.65.
200: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 25.88. 2. Meghan Joshua, Dutchtown, 26.27. 3. Morgan LeBourgeois, Newman, 26.57.
400: 1. Mae Mae Landry, Newman, 1:03.34. 2. Kate Drury, Newman, 1:06.07. 3. Katelyn Bucci, Dutchtown, 1:06.84.
800: 1. Maggie Smith, Newman, 2:28.21. 2. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 2:29.56. 3. Allison Nowak, Newman, 2:31.91.
1,600: 1. Ava Hartman, Newman, 5:31.67. 2. Isabella Latkovich, Dutchtown, 6:01.05. 3. Analise Hyde, Episcopal, 6:03.32.
3,200: 1. Ava Hartman, Newman, 11:38.99. 2. Anna Kurz, Episcopal, 12:26.69. 3. Isabella Lagarth, Dutchtown, 12:31.40.
100 hurdles: 1. Daila Young, Episcopal, 16.00. 2. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 17.06. 3. Emma Prieto, St. Schoalstica, 17.86.
300 hurdles: 1. Daila Young, Episcopal, 47.29. 2. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 47.37. 3. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 50.00.
4x100 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 49.12. 2. Episcopal, 52.13. 3. Newman, 52.71.
4x200 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 1:49.56. 2. Episcopal, 1:52.06. 3. Newman, 1:56.79.
4x400 relay: 1. Episcopal, 4:14.46. 2. Dutchtown, 4:17.69. 3. Newman, 4:35.25.
4x800 relay: 1. Episcopal, 10:33.34. 2. Dutchtown, 11:00.44. 3. St. Scholastica, 11:02.92.
Field
Shot put: 1. Mallory Botos, Episcopal, 29-2. 2. Chelsey McClay, Dutchtown, 27-9. 3. Shelby Lewis, Dutchtown, 26-5.
Discus: 1. Anna Claire Shannon, Parkview Baptist, 98-3. 2. Emily Payne, Dutchtown, 90-0. 3. Katherine Fivgas, Episcopal, 81-6.
Javelin: 1. Anna Claire Shannon, Parkview Baptist, 90-2. 2. Lauren McGrath, Episcopal, 85-5. 3. Ella Showalter, St. Scholastica, 81-3.
High jump: 1. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-5. 2. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 5-3. 3. Hazel Hymel, St. Scholastica, 4-11.
Pole vault: 1. Ava McAllister, St. Scholastica, 10-3. 2. Cecile Oliver, Newman, 9-3. 3. Taylor McBride, Dutchtown, 8-3.
Long jump: 1. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 18-5.50. 2. Gracie Eues, Dutchtown, 16-0.50. 3. Kristen Rudge, St. Michael, 15-9.50.
Triple jump: 1. Frances Oliver, Episcopal, 35-7.50. 2. Audrey Doming, St. Michael, 30-9.75. 3. Lauren McGrath, Episcopal, 30-5.75.