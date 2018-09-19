CENTRAL — St. Joseph’s Academy and Central High each had streaks of impressive play, but the Redstickers fared the best in their District 3-I opener Wednesday night.
Paced by Caroline Starns and Olivia Reames, St. Joseph’s took a 3-1 win by scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-12 and 25-22.
Central (5-8, 0-1) was close to forcing a fifth set. The Wildcats trailed 18-12 in the fourth set, but fought back to within 22-21. Starns had two kills as St. Joseph’s (6-7, 1-0) won three of the next four points to close out the match.
“We were up and down. We had some things we did really well, and Central also played well,” St. Joseph’s coach Sivi Miller said. “For our game, there were a lot of unforced errors, a lot of things we need to improve on.”
St. Joseph’s had two players miss the match with injuries, and Miller praised her players for stepping up.
Starns finished with 16 kills and six blocks while Reames had 13 kills. Simone Moreau had 15 digs and Julia Welsh contributed 19 assists for the Redstickers.
“Olivia had a good night. She was hitting aggressively at the net,” Miller said.
For Central, a team that is searching for consistency, it was a night were the good wasn’t enough to offset the bad.
“We play in waves right now,” Central coach Michele Lebouef said. “We’ll have a couple of good points and then a couple of not so good points. Consistency and staying competitive is the biggest thing we’re working on right now.”
Central got eight kills from Caroline Nunnery and four kills apiece by Kaitlin Dilworth and Nia Kay. Bailey Guercio led the Wildcats defensively with 16 digs.
Lebouef also praised the play of her bench, particularly setter Giuliana Bossier, Destiney Gary and Nicki Bourgeois.
The first set was close in the early stages. St. Joseph’s held a 10-8 lead, and won 14 of the next 15 points to take control in a 25-13 win.
Central trailed 18-12 in the second set, but rallied to square the match. Three kills by Nunnery highlighted a 7-0 run as the Wildcats took a 23-21 lead. After a 23-23 tie, Nunnery had a kill and a block to close out a 25-23 set win for Central.
St. Joseph’s dominated the third game, surging to a 20-8 lead. Starns kill finished off a 25-12 set win.
“There’s a way you can play bad and still be competitive, and we have moments of that, and then we have a couple of points where that doesn’t happen,” Lebouef said. “We’ve got to get it figured out.”