Time’s up? That is certainly one way to view Benny Saia’s decision to retire from coaching a second time, after spending the last two years as head football coach at Ascension Catholic.
The 62-year-old Saia said he submitted his resignation Friday. In two seasons, he led the Bulldogs to a 17-2 record that included a Division IV select quarterfinal playoff berth in 2019.
“I am not sure if there is a way to figure out when the right time to retire is,” Saia said. “This is a great place to be with wonderful kids. Leaving them is the hard part. I have no regrets about coming to Ascension Catholic and I have enjoyed every minute of my time here.
“And I have no doubt that this program will continue to be successful. All the pieces for that to happen are in place. But with the way this past season unfolded and all that went into it, I came to the realization that it was time.”
Saia is best known for a 15-year stint as head coach at another Ascension Parish school, Class 5A Dutchtown. He took over as the DHS coach/athletic director before the school opened and coached for 15 season, compiling a 110-55 record.
While at Dutchtown, Saia coached five players who made it to the NFL: running back Eddie Lacy, offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry and defensive backs Eric Reid, Justin Reid and Landon Collins. He retired from Dutchtown in 2017
Saia played on Tara High’s 1974 Class 4A football title team. He started his coaching career at St. Edmund in Eunice. Saia's other head coaching stints were at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, Tara, Thibodaux and Woodlawn.
Donaldsonville-based ACHS is accepting applications for its head football coach. Those interested can send resumes to principal Sandy Pizzolato at sandy.pizzolato@acbulldogs.org. May 7 is the application deadline.
A statement from the school noted, “We thank coach Saia for his time and dedication to our football program while here at Ascension Catholic. We are sad to see him go and we will miss him, but we wish him well on his retirement.”