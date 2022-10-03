This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal.
“We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
“In fact, we had to remind our players them that toilet paper in trees and things like that … it’s fine. But no eggs. If you egg a house, you can damage paint. This is all in fun … nobody wants that.”
Lee’s Spartans (1-4) travel to play the Gators (3-2) at The Pit in a District 5-5A opener set for 7 p.m. Friday. The series is tied at 21-21.
Through the years both Lee and St. Amant coach David Oliver have seen the teams meet early in the season, midway through the season and in Week 10.
The last two years the games have predictably gone down to the wire. East Ascension won 35-32 in double overtime in 2020, while the Gators bounced back with a 10-6 win over the Spartans in a Week 10 game that was the first game played on Spartan Stadium’s new turf field, thanks to delays caused by Hurricane Ida.
The Week 6 game holds added significance for Oliver, who will become the school's winningest coach with one more victory. He is currently tied with Doug Moreau at 91 wins.
“This is a game people always show up for,” St. Amant’s Oliver said. “They get excited about it and they get their money’s worth.”
Both coaches concede there is a lot riding on it for their teams. East Ascension’s predistrict schedule consisted of five teams ranked in the top 10, including two Class 5A No. 1 teams —Zachary (Week 1) and Destrehan (Week 3).
St. Amant dropped back-to-back games to 3A John F. Kennedy and 4A Opelousas before notching a 19-7 win over Helen Cox last week.
“Our defense is what we have hung our hat,” St. Amant’s Oliver said. “The offense is a work in progress, but I think our predistrict schedule gave us a chance to learn some important things.”
Both coaches visited with alumni from both schools during the pre-game golf tourney held Monday at Pelican Point Country Club before practice. Oliver says the golf tourney is among his favorite events. Lee is looking forward to the Spartans’ pep rally set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Spartan Stadium.
“Both teams want to win and will play hard,” Lee said. “This one means more.”
Around the state
With a 48-0 win over Plain Dealing last Friday, Haynesville’s David Franklin claimed his 200th career win in his 21st season at his alma mater.
Franklin and his father, retired Haynesville coach Alton “Red” Franklin (365), are the only father son team on the all-time wins list.
• Newman's Arch Manning eclipsed his uncles Peyton and Eli on the school's all-time lists while rolling up 326 yards and 7 touchdowns in a Week 5 win over Pearl River.
He now has 100 touchdown passes, seven more than Peyton's total of 93. His yardage total of 7,515 surpassed Eli at 7,265.