“The Little Engine that Could” is a popular children’s book that has been around for generations. Thankfully for all of us, 2020 will not be around much longer.
But seizing on that familiar theme, I think it is fair to call the 2020 high school sports year “The Year We Proved We Could.”
None of us were sure that any high school sports would be played after mid-March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Spring seasons were lost. Many of us involved with high school sports were lost too.
As I prepare to head to Natchitoches for the LHSAA’s Prep Classic football championships that begin Sunday, I consider it to be no small miracle to complete all fall sports with championship events.
It would have been easy for the LHSAA to pack it in last summer and follow the crowd of other states around the nation that decided to play no high school sports until the spring. But LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine did not do that.
The seasons were not perfect. Seasons were shortened. Teams, players and coaches missed games because of COVID-19 issues. My parents always taught me to finish what I started. And that is what LHSAA and its schools have done.
Bonine and his staff deserve credit for the getting the seasons on a roll. But for me, the biggest heroes this fall are the coaches, officials, administrators, athletes and parents. They found ways to keep the seasons rolling along.
Coaches and administrators implemented sanitation standards and workout plans for smaller groups of athletes that none of us would have dreamed of. Never did I expect to see an athletic director wearing gloves and sanitizing volleyball between plays. But it happened.
Though parents did not always see their children compete, they kept the faith and desire to make the dreams of their teens — and many others — alive, too.
I do not always run a list of top accomplishments at the end of a high school year. Even though some seasons were lost, there were still accomplishments worth noting.
My top five list includes:
1. The LHSAA’s decision to have fall seasons.
2. Episcopal winning its 25th straight LHSAA title in boys cross country, the nation’s top current streak.
3. St. Joseph’s Academy winning its 10th straight Division I girls swimming title.
4. Scotlandville winning its fourth consecutive Division I boys basketball title and seventh title in 11 years.
5. (tie) Catholic advances to fourth a straight football title game; East Iberville advances to football semifinals for the first time in school history.
Your list is probably different than mine. And rightfully so.
There is plenty to be proud of as I look back on this bizarre year. It is almost time to usher out 2020. Bring on 2021 … after this year we should be ready for whatever it brings, especially for high school sports.
Jersey days
COVID-19 forced organizers to cancel most post-season all-star games, including the All-American Bowl normally held in San Antonio.
But the organizers still honored two local players, Zachary wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and University defensive back Jardin Gilbert, with commemorative jerseys last week. Both will be featured in a Jan. 2 telecast honoring the nation’s top 100 seniors.