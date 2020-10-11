Check out prep football scores for Sunday, Oct. 12 Oct 11, 2020 - 10:32 pm Oct 11, 2020 - 10:32 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scotlandville’s Chance Williams breaks away from St. Helena defenders, at left, Aldrin Franklin and Brian Tanner during a punt return on Sunday at Scotlandville High. John Oubre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Acadiana 21, John Curtis 13Loreauville 42, Franklin 14Lutcher 40, South Lafourche 14Madison Prep 30, Brusly 22Thibodaux 54, Central Lafourche 2Scotlandville 57, St. Helena 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email