Scotlandville’s Chance Williams breaks away from St. Helena defenders, at left, Aldrin Franklin and Brian Tanner during a punt return on Sunday at Scotlandville High.

 John Oubre

Acadiana 21, John Curtis 13

Loreauville 42, Franklin 14

Lutcher 40, South Lafourche 14

Madison Prep 30, Brusly 22

Thibodaux 54, Central Lafourche 2

Scotlandville 57, St. Helena 0

