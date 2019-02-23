Fame is often considered to be a relative thing — as in relative to the person, group or circumstances involved.
The morning after beating Archbishop Chapelle to advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament for the first time in school history, several St. Joseph’s Academy players had that moment.
“I don’t think it started to sink in until the next day,” SJA coach deLynn Stelly said. “People at school were so happy. Several of the girls came up to me and said, “Coach, it's like we’re famous.”
Once again teams are going to the annual LHSAA girls basketball tournament, which begins Monday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria. Watching teams advance to the tourney for the first time has always been special.
But if things go as planned, first-time tourney berths for the Division I Redstickers and Division V Family Christian may also be the last. Rule changes approved last month at the LHSAA convention will take select schools out of the LHSAA’s playoff tourney system in the sports that are split along select/nonselect lines starting in 2019-20.
Instead of playing at tourney sites, select schools will play at either school-based sites or some other neutral site. No one has an idea exactly what this new system will look like for select or nonselect schools. The LHSAA also will be bidding out its nonselect tourneys which will return to the format they had prior to the split with seven classes.
It would be so easy to get bogged down in all the “what ifs” over the next two weeks as the LHSAA has its girls tourney, followed by the boys tourney in Lake Charles.
But why should we? Instead, let the games play out. Let the local tourney newcomers, SJA, Family Christian in Division V and East Iberville in Class 1A, have their debut moments. Regardless of whether you like or hate the LHSAA’s split system, the teams in Alexandria made it there.
Anyone who has played or coached in one of these tournaments will tell you it is a unique moment in time and one to be celebrated.
“The reaction of the people in the (St. Gabriel) community has been great,” EIHS coach Mark Temple said. “Everybody wants to celebrate these girls and wish them well. They’ve got invitations to come to church services and other events. People are so proud.”
I’ve always believed that events in life and sports happen for a reason and sometimes we don’t know exactly what that reason is. Each year, these tournaments yield some incredible stories. I expect more of the same.
Tourney ties
There are always connections and ties that bind LHSAA tourney teams together. Here are some of the local ones:
• SJA makes its tourney debut, but Stelly was an assistant coach at U-High when the Cubs made two semifinal appearances.
• Albany coach Stacy Darouse started her coaching career at Family Christian and follows the Flames through Facebook and her former players. Darouse also played on AHS’ 1992 3A title team. U-High’s Bonita Johnson (DeRidder) and Lee’s Valencia Wilson (Capitol) also played on title teams in high school.
• EIHS’ Temple was an assistant coach for the White Castle team that advanced to the semifinals in 2015.
• Two players, Denham Springs’ Alexius Horne (McKinley) and Walker’s Tiara Young (Evangel) played for different teams in last year’s girls tourney. Both made family-related moves in the offseason and were ruled eligible by the LHSAA. After meeting twice in the regular season, their teams meet in a 5A semifinal at 8 p.m. Thursday
• Ursuline Academy coach Kris Goff makes his tourney debut as a head coach. He is a former Walker High player and was an assistant coach on a past Albany tourney team.