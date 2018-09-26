Parkview Baptist will face a team that is not unbeaten for the first time this season. Third-ranked Southern Lab (3-1) of Class 1A is yet another LHSAA football powerbroker.
Both teams expect the nondistrict game set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium to be a tough assignment. But in very different ways as both approach midseason and district play.
“That is a very well-coached team and no, they don’t look or play like an 0-4 team,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “They have good size and they are very physical. One of my concerns is that we get out of this one healthy because we’re already pretty banged up. And district play is next.”
The Parkview-Southern Lab game is one of three nondistrict contests set for Thursday night. SLHS’ District 6-1A rival, top-ranked Kentwood (4-0), plays at 5A Broadmoor (1-3) also at 7 to the open Week 5 schedule. McKinley (1-3) travels to Cecilia (1-3) also for a nondistrict game.
Injuries at key positions will change some individual assignments. Class 4A PBS will start its third quarterback since last month’s preseason scrimmage. Projected starter Colton Jumonville is not quite ready to return from a preseason injury and four-game starter Roman Mula was injured in a Week 4 loss to Walker, thrusting Dustin Philippe into the QB role. Receiver/defensive back Charvis Thornton of Southern Lab is questionable because of an arm injury.
Some individual match-ups between the teams make this game quite intriguing. The Southern Lab offense is led by running back Tyrion Davis, an LSU commitment, who has over 500 yards.
“They’re a good football team and they’re so big and athletic,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “They can turn any offensive play into a big play with their ability. We pride ourselves on putting guys in the right positions. Against a team like this you can be in the right place and do everything right and still give up a big play.”
The Eagles got a boost from the return of cornerback Hayden Warren from injury a week ago. Warren broke up six passes in the Eagles’ 10-3 loss to 5A Walker. Facing Parkview’s double-slot option and multiple defensive fronts provide a unique challenge for the Southern Lab, according to Asberry.
“They (Parkview) give you a lot to prepare for,” Asberry said. “You may line up thinking you’ll block a 3-3 and before the snap they’ll shift to a 5-1. When you face their offense it is basic assignment football. If you are assigned to cover the dive or take the quarterback you have to do it, because if you don’t that can turn into a big gain.”
There are areas in which each coach wants to see improvement. Asberry says the Kittens to cut down on penalties. Mayet wants the Eagles to capitalize on long drives. PBS had two 12-play drives against Class 5A No. 1 John Curtis and a 21-play drive last week vs. Walker that all yielded no points.
“We don’t have a win yet, but we have seen these guys get better every week,” Parkview’s Mayet said. “Some teams get down when they are 0-4. These guys understand goals we have and the process."
Thursday again
McKinley's interim coach Robert Signater got a surprise phone call over the weekend, informing him that the Panthers' Week 5 game at Cecilia was going to be played Thursday instead of Friday because of an officials shortage. "We had no idea and if we had not gotten a call it could have been a situation where we would have forfeited," Signater said.