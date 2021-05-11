Never judge a book by its cover. Or a Brusly High baseball team by its record.
That is the message Lutcher High baseball coach Ryan Jensen has for anyone who expects the Bulldogs’ semifinal game at the LHSAA Baseball tourney to be a cake walk.
The third-seeded Bulldogs (25-5) face No. 7 Brusly (17-16) in a Class 3A semifinal set for 2 p.m. Wednesday on Field 41 at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
“It’s Brusly baseball and they are going to be good every single year,” Jensen said. “I don’t care if they are 10 games under .500 … you know you are getting a good team.
“And Mike (Forbes, Brusly coach) does a great job. Mike is a playoff guru. He finds a way to get his teams to his teams there (the LHSAA tourney). We know they are battle tested and play in a tough district.”
Forbes coached Class 5A Central to titles in 2017 and 2018. When he came to BHS, Forbes kept his ties with 5A schools in place by scheduling many of those teams.
“I don’t believe in a soft schedule … never have,” Forbes said. “Which is why we played 10 games against 5A teams. These guys have been through the ringer. This is a group of kids who are talented and are playing their best baseball now.
“We are happy to be in Sulphur and look forward to the opportunity. Lutcher is a senior-led team with guys that have played at a high level for a couple of years. We have our work cut out for us.”
The playoff fortunes over the past decade are very different. Lutcher is in the tourney for the first time since winning a Class 4A title in 2013 with future LSU standout Jared Poche. This is Brusly's sixth tourney appearances since 2013.
Senior ace Kyle St. Pierre (7-2) is scheduled to start for Lutcher. Grayson Michel is the projected starter for Brusly, which relies on a pitcher-by-committee approach.
Neither team has eye-popping offensive statistics. St. Pierre is hitting .371 with 24 RBI. Noah Detillier is at .384 with 26 RBI. Michael Curry (.463) is the top hitter for Brusly.
“We have started to swing the bat in the playoffs,” BHS’ Forbes said. “Our goal is always to pitch well enough to give ourselves a chance to win..”