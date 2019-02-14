Nonselect
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(1) Sam Houston 79, (32) Higgins 50
(17) Ruston 61, (16) Alexandria 55, OT
(9) Captain Shreve 64, (24) Fontainebleau 40
(8) Ponchatoula 49, (25) Landry-Walker 32
(5) East Ascension 58, (28) New Iberia 29
(12) Chalmette 45, (21) Lafayette 25
(13) H.L. Bourgeois 61, (20) St. Amant 53
(4) LaGrange 49, (29) Hammond 39
(3) Ouachita 71, (30) West Jefferson 25
(14) Thibodaux 57, (19) Live Oak 46
(11) Northshore 67, (22) Hahnville 44
(6) Denham Springs 55, (27) Zachary 41
(7) Natchitoches Central 60, (26) East St. John 44
(10) West Monroe 58, (23) Pineville 39
(15) Sulphur 49, (18) Acadiana 27
(2) Walker 81, (31) Destrehan 33
Regional
(17) Ruston vs. (1) Sam Houston
(9) Captain Shreve vs. (8) Ponchatoula
(12) Chalmette vs. (5) East Ascension
(13) H.L. Bourgeois vs. (4) LaGrange
(14) Thibodaux vs. (3) Ouachita
(11) Northshore vs. (6) Denham Springs
(10) West Monroe vs. (7) Natchitoches Central
(15) Sulphur vs. (2) Walker
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(1) Benton 86, (32) Livonia 41
(16) Plaquemine 43, (17) Karr 40
(9) Salmen 80, (24) J.F. Kennedy 35
(8) South Lafourche 57, (25) Carencro 31
(5) Ellender 71, (28) Breaux Bridge 32
(21) Woodlawn-Shreve 40, (12) Grant 34
(13) Opelousas 34, (20) Franklinton 28
(4) South Terrebonne 48, (29) Buckeye 19
(3) Minden 56, (30) Northwood-Shreve 28
(14) West Ouachita 70, (19) Huntington 57
(11) Helen Cox 54, (22) B.T. Washington-Shreve 34
(6) DeRidder 76, (27) Morgan City 24
(7) Neville 63, (26) Bossier 36
(10) Assumption 54, (23) Leesville 36
(15) Cecilia 55, (18) Belle Chasse 26
(2) Warren Easton 87, (31) McDonogh (35) 50
Regional
(16) Plaquemine vs. (1) Benton
(9) Salmen vs. (8) South Lafourche
(21) Woodlawn-Shreve vs. (5) Ellender
(13) Opelousas vs. (4) South Terrebonne
(14) West Ouachita vs. (3) Minden
(11) Helen Cox vs. (6) DeRidder
(10) Assumption vs. (7) Neville
(15) Cecilia vs. (2) warren Easton
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(1) Loranger 59, (32) Peabody 43
(16) Westlake 67, (17) Eunice 52
(24) Madison Parish 39, (9) North Vermilion 27
(8) Iota 48, (25) Crowley 39
(5) South Beauregard 81, (28) Wossman 42
(12) Jewel Sumner 46, (21) Union Parish 43
(20) Sterlington 52, (13) Avoyelles 44
(4) Northwest 101, (29) Sophie B. Wright 23
(3) Albany 90, (30) Jennings 47
(14) Kaplan 58, (19) West Feliciana 54
(11) Glen Oaks 58, (22) Brusly 35
(6) Caldwell Parish 60, (27) Carroll 53, OT
(7) Donaldsonville 67, (26) Green Oaks 46
(10) Washington-Marion 86, (23) St. James 34
(18) Richwood 54, (15) Pine Prairie 38
(2) Madison Prep 43, (31) Bolton 34
Regional
(16) Westlake vs. (1) Loranger
(24) Madison Parish vs. (8) Iota
(12) Jewel Sumner vs. (5) South Beauregard
(20) Sterlington vs. (4) Northwest
(14) Kaplan vs. (3) Albany
(11) Glen Oaks vs. (6) Caldwell Parish
(10) Washington-Marion vs. (7) Donaldsonville
(18) Richwood vs. (2) Madison Prep
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(1) Doyle 58, (32) Jeanerette 15
(17) Avoyelles Charter 49, (16) French Settlement 43
(9) Ferriday 68, (24) Pine 23
(8) Rayville 77, (25) Ville Platte 31
(5) Lake Arthur 84, (28) South Plaquemines 22
(12) Mangham 73, (21) Kinder 49
(13) St. Helena 60, (20) Delcambre 30
(4) Mansfield 69, (29) Winnfield 17
(3) Rapides 59, (30) Bunkie 25
(19) Independence 53, (14) Port Allen 49
(11) East Beauregard 56, (22) D'Arbonne Woods 48
(6) Red River 88, (27) Rosepine 40
(7) Amite 92, (26) Franklin 39
(10) ML King 45, (23) Springfield 24
(15) Oakdale 53, (18) Livingston Collegiate 40
(2) North Caddo 95, (31) Vidalia 18
Regional
(17) Avoyelles Charter vs. (1) Doyle
(9) Ferriday vs. (8) Rayville
(12) Mangham vs. (5) Lake Arthur
(13) St. Helena vs. (4) Mansfield
(19) Independence vs. (3) Rapides
(11) East Beauregard vs. (6) Red River
(10) ML King vs. (7) Amite
(15) Oakdale vs. (2) North Caddo
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(1) East Iberville (30-4)-bye
(16) Delta Charter 52, (17) Gueydan 41
(9) Haynesville 57, (24) Oberlin 31
(8) Logansport 82, (25) Oak Grove 61
(5) North Central 89, (28) Varnado 21
(12) Jonesboro-Hodge 73, (21) Basile 24
(13) White Castle 62, (20) LaSalle 30
(4) Delhi 85, (29) Plain Dealing 28
(3) Elton (26-3) receives a bye
(14) Merryville 49, (19) Lincoln Prep 44
(22) Arcadia 62, (11) Block 53
(6) Tensas 67, (27) Northwood-Lena 43
(7) West St. John 54, (26) South Cameron 30
(10) Grand Lake 69, (23) Kentwood 33
(15) Homer 47, (18) Montgomery 37
(2) KIPP B.T. Washington (18-11)-bye
Regional
(16) Delta Charter vs. (1) East Iberville
(9) Haynesville vs. (8) Logansport
(12) Jonesboro-Hodge vs. (5) North Central
(13) White Castle vs. (4) Delhi
(14) Merryville vs. (3) Elton
(22) Arcadia vs. (6) Tensas
(10) Grand Lake vs. (7) West St. John
(15) Homer vs. (2) KIPP B.T. Washington
Class B
(1) Stanley (29-5) receives a bye
(17) Quitman 56, (16) Hornbeck 43
(9) Zwolle 65, (24) Kenner Discovery 32
(8) Castor 45, (25) Forest 27
(5) Hicks 66, (28) Doyline 23
(12) Pitkin 72, (21) Weston 42
(20) Bell City 29, (13) Midland 26
(4) Florien 97, (29) Simsboro 14
(3) Fairview (22-10) receives a bye
(19) Elizabeth 57, (14) Glenmora 55
(11) Lacassine 54, (22) Maurepas 48
(6) Holden 66, (27) Negreet 33
(7) Choudrant 75, (26) Converse 59
(10) Hathaway 81, (23) Mt. Hermon 33
(15) Monterey 56, (18) Oak Hill 52
(2) Anacoco (36-2) receives a bye
Regional
(17) Quitman vs. (1) Stanley
(9) Zwolle vs. (8) Castor
(12) Pitkin vs. (5) Hicks
(20) Bell City vs. (4) Florien
(19) Elizabeth vs. (3) Fairview
(11) Lacassine vs. (6) Holden
(10) Hathaway vs. (7) Choudrant
(15) Monterey vs. (2) Anacoco
Class C
(1) Plainview (34-7) receives a bye
(16) Calvin 57, (17) Georgetown 56, OT
(9) Saline (15-19) receives a bye
(8) Harrisonburg (20-11) receives a bye
(5) Singer (19-13) receives a bye
(12) Pleasant Hill 66, (21) Dodson 12
(13) Grand Isle 32, (20) Kilbourne 27
(4) Ebarb (25-10) receives a bye
(3) Summerfield (16-10) receives a bye
(14) Starks 50, (19) Hackberry 44, OT
(11) Epps 56, (22) Downsville 18
(6) Reeves (18-14) receives a bye
(7) Gibsland-Coleman (20-13) receives a bye
(10) Johnson Bayou (16-16) receives a bye
(15) Evans 53, (18) Simpson 46
(2) Atlanta (31-11) receives a bye
Regional
(16) Calvin vs. (1) Plainview
(9) Saline vs. (8) Harrisonburg
(12) Pleasant Hill vs. (5) Singer
(13) Grand Isle vs. (4) Ebarb
(14) Starks vs. (3) Summerfield
(11) Epps vs. (6) Reeves
(10) Johnson Bayou vs. (7) Gibsland-Coleman
(15) Evans vs. (2) Atlanta
Select
Division I
Quarterfinals
(8) Evangel Christian (0-19) at (1) John Curtis (26-4)
(5) St. Joseph's Academy (13-18) at (4) Chapelle (13-15)
(6) Scotlandville (8-20) at (3) Mt. Carmel (20-9)
(7) Byrd (4-25) at (2) Dominican (23-6)
Division II-bidistrict
(1) Lee (29-2) receives a bye
(17) Hannan 47, (16) St. Scholastica 41
(9) Ben Franklin (17-11) receives a bye
(8) St. Thomas More (24-7) receives a bye
(5) Teurlings (24-4) receives a bye
(12) Vandebilt Catholic 44, (21) Lusher 17
(20) St. Charles Catholic 52, (13) David Thibodaux 47
(4) Ursuline (20-8) receives a bye
(3) University (21-12) receives a bye
(14) Parkview Baptist 41, (19) E.D. White Catholic 36
(11) St. Michael 57, (22) Sacred Heart-NO 7
(6) Loyola (20-10) receives a bye
(7) Cabrini (19-12) receives a bye
(10) Haynes Academy (19-8) receives a bye
(18) De La Salle 37, (15) Academy of Our Lady 29
(2) St. Louis Catholic (27-6) receives a bye
Regional
(17) Hannan vs. (1) Lee
(9) Ben Franklin vs. (8) St. Thomas More
(12) Vandebilt Catholic vs. (5) Teurlings
(20) St. Charles Catholic vs. (4) Ursuline
(14) Parkview Baptist vs. (3) University
(11) St. Michael vs. (6) Loyola
(10) Haynes Academy vs. (7)Cabrini
(18) De La Salle vs. (2) St. Louis Catholic
Division III-regional
(1) St. Thomas Aquinas (17-10) receives a bye
(9) Dunham (15-16) at (8) The Church Academy (21-11)
(12) Menard (12-18) at (5) Metairie Park Country Day (15-8)
(13) Notre Dame (4-16) at (4) Episcopal (20-7)
(14) Riverside Academy (6-19) at (3) St. Katharine Drexel (19-7)
(6) McGehee 49, (11) Newman 41
(10) St. Mary's Academy (10-20) at (7) Catholic-NI (17-9)
(15) Ascension Episcopal (10-13) at (2) Northlake Christian (21-4)
Division IV-bidistrict
(1) Lafayette Christian (29-5)-bye
(16) St. Edmund 45, (17) Sacred Heart-VP 32
(9) Highland Baptist (12-8)-bye
(8) Central Catholic (10-17)-bye
(5) Ouachita Christian (25-8)-bye
(12) Ascension Christian 56, (21) Covenant Christian 29
(20) Ascension Catholic (3-18) at (13) St. Frederick (14-13)
(4) Cedar Creek (29-2)-bye
(3) Vermilion Catholic (24-5)-bye
(14) University Academy-Cenla 69, (19) Catholic-PC 37
(11) Hanson Memorial 66, (22) Hamilton Christian 29
(6) St. Mary's-Natchitoches (18-10)-bye
(7) Opelousas Catholic (17-6)- bye
(10) St. Martin's Episcopal (14-10) receives a bye
(15) St. John 59, (18) False River Academy 46
(2) Houma Christian (24-5)-bye
Regional
(16) St. Edmund vs. (1) Lafayette Christian
(9) Highland Baptist vs. (8) Central Catholic
(12) Ascension Christian vs. Ouachita Parish
(20) Ascension Catholic/(13) St. Frederick vs. (4) Cedar Creek
(14) University Academy-Cenla vs. (3) Vermilion Catholic
(11) Hanson Memorial vs. (6) St. Mary's
(10) St. Martin's Episcopal vs. (7) Opelousas Catholic
(15) St. John vs. (2) Houma Christian
Division V
Quarterfinals
(1) Claiborne Christian (16-16) receives a bye
(5) Grace Christian (10-20) at (4) Christ Episcopal (6-15)
(6) St. Joseph's-Plaucheville (2-24) at (3) Family Christian (19-11)
(2) Family Community (14-10) receives a bye