The only “Pick 6” most sports fans know about involves a football interception that is returned for a touchdown. The number takes on different meaning this week at the Ochsner/LHSAA Volleyball tournament.
Six Baton Rouge area teams head to the Cajundome for the three-day tourney that begins at 9 a.m. Thursday.
One all-local matchup helps tip off the action at 9 a.m. Another all-local contest set for 8 p.m. is among the final round of quarterfinals on the tourney's opening day.
The three-day tourney moves to semifinals for all five LHSAA divisions on Friday. Finals are set for Saturday.
The Dunham School (32-6), the top seed in Division III, faces District 6 rival St. Michael (21-12) at 9 a.m. Dunham seeks its first LHSAA volleyball title since 2005.
Sixth-seeded Ascension Catholic (21-15) also plays its Division V contest at 9 a.m. The Bulldogs, who are making their third straight tourney appearance, play No. 3 Central Catholic of Morgan City (21-12).
Another Division III contest of local interest is set for 12:40 p.m. Fifth-seeded Parkview Baptist (27-9), also a District 6 team, meets No. 4 Haynes Academy (30-6). PBS, Haynes and Dunham all took turns atop the LHSAA’s Division III volleyball power ratings during the regular season.
At 8 p.m., former district rivals collide when No. 3 Dutchtown (32-9) takes on No. 6 St. Joseph’s Academy (17-14) in a Division I quarterfinal.
The No. 3 seed is the highest for the Griffins under coach Patrick Ricks. SJA was the Division I runner-up the last two seasons and is making its 12th straight LHSAA tourney appearance.