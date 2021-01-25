Boys basketball
Episcopal 65, Catholic-Point Coupee 19
Catholic Point Coupee 4 7 1 7-19
Episcopal 16 24 14 11-65
SCORING: CATHOLICPC: Brandt 4, Conner 4, Ben 3, Andrew- 3, John 2, Ryland 2, Mekhi 1; EPISCOPAL: Jude Forti 14, Jack Savario 12, Stewart Bonnecaze 8, David Cresson 8, Parker Madison 7, Josh Gregoire 6, TJ Callihan 6, Ben Stafford 4
3-POINT GOALS: Catholic PC — 2(Ben-1, Andrew-1) Episcopal- 3 (Savario-2, Callihan-1)
Records: Episcopal 13-6
Girls basketball
Donaldsonville 33, Walker 31
Walker 5 11 9 6-31
Donaldsonville 5 12 4 12-33
SCORING: WALKER: C. Travis 16, A. Scott 8, K. Apol 7; DONALDSONVILLE: J. Southall 9, L. Ester 7, L. Bell 5, P. Richard 4, J. Walker 4, S. Joseph 2, K. Ward 2
3-POINT GOALS: DONALDSONVILLE 3 (Southall 2, Bell)
Records: Walker 23-1; Donaldsonville 7-7
Brusly 44, Denham Springs 25
Brusly 9 10 16 9-44
Denham Springs 6 6 9 4-25
SCORING: BRUSLY: Laila Clark 26, Tia Anderson 6, Emma Fabre 6, Alayah Gedward 5, Jashyree Bell 1; DENHAM SPRINGS: Libby Thompson 9, Sheneka Taylor 6, Raegan David 4, Olivia Slack 2, Kiana Lee 2, Malaysia Scott 2
3-POINT GOALS: BRUSLY 4 (Clark 3, Gedward); DENHAM SPRINGS 1 (Thompson)
Records: Brusly 19-8; Denham Springs 12-12
JUNIOR VARSITY: Denham Springs 42, Brusly 29