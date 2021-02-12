Hatem Bachar of West Feliciana may be the area’s only high school soccer coach who does not have tryouts. He is also track coach by trade, having been a one-time LSU assistant. He also led Christian Life to a Class 2A runner-up boys track finish in 2017.
All those things make eighth-seeded West Feliciana’s Division III girls soccer quarterfinal at top-seeded Loyola one of Saturday’s most intriguing contests.
“Look … I do not turn anybody away,” Bachar said. “I have eight cheerleaders and five dancers on the team along with three cross country runners. None of these girls play club soccer.
“So, a lot of what we do is teaching basic skills. My only conditions are that they give everything they have on the field and that they to run track or play softball after the season. They can’t just sit home.”
The Saints (14-5) already made history in advance of their quarterfinal by beating No. 9 Sterlington 3-1 for a home playoff victory. WFHS travels to Shreveport to take on Loyola (19-5-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
When Bachar moved to WFHS as a teacher/coach three years ago the plan was to focus on track. But he kept getting asked if he would considering coaching soccer too.
It was not as much of a stretch as it seems. Bachar coached recreation league soccer teams his children played on for 16 years. His last recreation team had players who went on to make multiple boys high school squads.
“Coaching girls is a bit different,” Bachar said. “My approach has to be different for sure. The only time I yell at someone is if I don’t feel like they are giving their best.
“Over the last two years they have worked and improved. We play in a district with U-High, Parkview and St. Michael. I have coaches ask me how can we do this without club soccer kids? I tell them I don’t know … we just do it.”
Other games
The Parkview girls are the other Division III team set to play Saturday. The fourth-seeded Eagles (12-1-4) host No. 5 E.D. White (15-5-5) at noon.
Meanwhile, fourth-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (12-2-8) hosts No. 5 Byrd (17-5) for a Division I quarterfinal at 2 p.m. at Catholic.
In boys action, No. 5 Denham Springs (15-3-2) heads to Shreveport to face No. 4 Byrd (14-3-5) at 3 p.m. In Division III, sixth-seeded Parkview (16-1-1) also travels to Shreveport to face No. 3 Loyola (17-4-5).