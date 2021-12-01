EDITORS NOTE: Staff writers Christopher Dabe and Robin Fambrough discuss the Division I state championship between Jesuit and Catholic-Baton Rouge, set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.
DABE: What a season this has been for Jesuit, advancing to the state championship in the first season with Ryan Manale as coach. The Blue Jays are winning games by dominating in the trenches. Jesuit uses a power run game to complement the occasional big pass play on offense. On defense, they have a front four that seems to wear down opposing offensive linemen. This seems like a good formula against a team like Catholic. Is it?
FAMBROUGH: That is an interesting formula to consider. When I look at this matchup, what I see is two teams that are similar in a lot of ways. Catholic’s strength also is its line play, both on offense and defense. Sometimes, the toughest games are against the teams that are most like each other. This battle in the trenches could truly be epic and could take the notion of survivor to a new level. What about a comparison of skill position players?
DABE: So much of the Jesuit offense runs through senior quarterback Jack Larriviere. He leads in rushing and is a very capable passer. Jesuit runs a lot of shotgun run-pass option plays, screens and QB power runs. Junior wideout Jace Larsen is the main pass catching threat. Here’s a guarantee: Jesuit will do something new on offense. It might be a trick play or an unfamiliar formation. Jesuit won its first game against John Curtis this season with a screen pass to the tight end in the fourth quarter. Nobody saw it coming.
FAMBROUGH: Catholic has a diverse offense. RB Tae Nicholas has had back-to-back performances. Nicholas and Corey Singleton cracked the 1,000 yards rushing barrier last week vs. St. Paul’s. They are the first 1,000-yard rushers for the Bears since Clyde Edwards-Helaire, now of the Kansas City Chiefs. The RBs have combined to score 33 TDs. QB Daniel Beale has 1,903 and 16 TDs and WR Shelton Sampson Jr. has 36 catches for 901 yards and 13 TDs. St. Paul’s shut down Catholic’s passing game last week. They need balance.
DABE: How do you see this game playing out? A ball-control, grind-it-out type of game seems likely. Maybe a 17-16 game where field goals will be a factor. Jesuit has a good placekicker with Aidan Corbello, whose range goes into the 40s.
FAMBROUGH: It could do like you say. Catholic kicker Landon Carter also has range into the 40s. I could see one team or the other gaining an advantage via big plays. You mention the screen pass Jesuit had vs. John Curtis. The Bears have made their share of big plays on offense too. However, would not be surprised if a special teams or defensive play flips momentum. Perhaps a 24-21 or 31-28 score?
Bottom line? We cannot wait to see how this Division I final plays out.