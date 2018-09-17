1. University (3-0): Another week and another impressive win over a top-five team from a higher classification for the Class 3A Cubs. They open District 6-3A against defending 3A champion West Feliciana with more of the same expected.
Up next: West Feliciana (1-2)
2. East Ascension (3-0): There is plenty to like about the Class 5A Spartans with an offensive line that averages 311 pounds and a stable of shifty and elusive skill players. The tests ahead will be tougher, but EAHS is equipped for just those things.
Up next: Cecilia (1-2).
3. Zachary (2-1): The defending Class 5A champion Broncos bounced back from a loss to Catholic with a decisive win over Madison Prep. ZHS has been bitten by the injury bug, but that has not curbed the Broncos explosiveness. The 4-5A opener with Live Oak this week is a big one.
Up next: Live Oak (3-0).
4. Catholic (2-1): For the second straight season, some costly miscues thwarted Catholic’s chances to challenge U-High. Of course, the challenges are not over and going on the road to Lafayette to play 4A power St. Thomas More happens this week.
Up next: St. Thomas More (3-0).
5. Live Oak (3-0): An impressive win over 3A power West Feliciana in Week 3 puts the Eagles on a collision course with Zachary in a 4-5A opener. LOHS made it to the quarterfinals a year ago. A signature win over a local power would boost a growing Eagles rèsumè.
Up next: Zachary.
6. Southern Lab (2-1): After a loss to U-High, the Class 1A Kittens responded nicely with a win over 5A rival Scotlandville in Week 3. The scary part for opponents is this — Southern Lab can get better as first-year starters settle into new positions.
Up next: Broadmoor (1-2).
7, The Dunham School (3-0): Three wins over opponents from larger classifications has the Class 2A Tigers moving up in statewide polls and the projections of a lot of people. We have learned that there is more to Dunham than LSU commitment Derek Stingley Jr.
Up next: Port Allen (0-3).
8. Plaquemine (2-1): The Green Devils fell behind by too much early against St. Thomas More last week in a battle of 4A powers. Plaquemine has fallen in all polls, including this one. But the Green Devils remain talented and dangerous.
Up next: open date
9. Walker (3-0): The Wildcats of 4-5A may have the best receiving corps in the state outside of U-High and they are not afraid to use it. WHS showed its mettle by handling the resignation of coach Lester Ricard and a Week 3 shootout. This week they have another test.
Up next: Parkview Baptist
10. St. Amant (3-0): The District 5-5A Gators still have much to prove as the competition gets tougher. But an unbeaten record and the display of toughness ina Week 3 challenge gets St. Amant on this list.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic (3-0), Friendship Capitol (3-0), Livonia (3-0), Scotlandville (2-1).