After first trying football and baseball, Cody Midboe said his introduction to gymnastics at age seven was a means to an end.
“I was never still … always jumping on and off things,” Midboe recalls. “I was bouncing off the walls. So, my parents put me in gymnastics and I’ve been in it 10 years.”
Bouncing off the walls is a notable childhood anecdote. But it is nothing compared to the bounce back the Walker High junior looks to continue at the Ochsner/LHSAA Gymnastics meet on Friday.
It will be the first time Midboe has competed for his high school, thanks to injuries and a pandemic. As a Level 10 competitor, Midboe will be among the those to watch when boys competition begins at 2 p.m. Friday at Baton Rouge High.
“I am pretty excited about it,” Midboe said of the LHSAA meet. “I know several of the guys I will compete against. We’ve competed against each other before. But this time we are competing for our schools, which makes it different."
The 17-year-old Midboe suffered a broken leg that frst kept him out of a action. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 LHSAA meet his freshmen year. He sat out last year after having surgery to resolve a cartilage issue in one elbow.
“The cartilage had started to deteriorate,” Midboe explained. “The doctors went in and removed that cartilage and put in stem cells to regenerate growth. I could not use that elbow for a year.”
While his elbow healed Midboe did plenty of lower body workouts to stay in shape. He started competing again last August and earned a berth on the Level 10 Junior Regional team last week.
“I took me a little while for me to get my confidence back,” Midboe said. “It feels good to be able to compete again.
"I really believe my floor, vault and rings have all gotten better since I came back. Overall, I am physically stronger than I was before. Going into it (LHSAA meet) I really don’t know what to expect. I want to compete and have some fun with it too.”