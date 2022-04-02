There was some role reversal with East Ascension coach Kade Keowen smiling as he praised his team.
Meanwhile, coach Chris Schexnaydre reminded his team to be selective at the plate and never look past any opponent.
Wise words after Dutchtown edged East Ascension 3-2 in District 5-5A action Saturday at EAHS’ Johnny Ambeau Field.
“We were able to do just enough,” Schexnaydre said. “Pitching and defense made the difference. Sitting at No. 2, (in the LHSAA's Class 5A power ratings) we have to know we will get every team’s best shot.
“East Ascension did a great job. … They were solid. Their pitcher (Luke Conerly) did an outstanding job, but I also think we helped him out a little too much.”
Schexnaydre conceded that a 13th straight win is one the Griffins (24-2, 3-0) can learn from. Ditto that for Keowen, whose Spartans are 6-16, 0-3.
“I don’t know if I have ever been more proud of team after a loss,” Keowen said. “They were wondering why I was happy after the game and I told them, ‘Look, you just went toe-to-toe with the team that is No. 2 in the 5A power ratings. That’s big.”
Keowen’s comments offer a contrast to the game itself, where little things were significant. The teams combined for 11 hits. Conerly typically got in front of Dutchtown hitters, who swung at multiple third strikes. He finished with 10 strikeouts.
The Griffins scored twice in the top of the second. Grant Morrison singled and then scored on a double by Caleb Ickles. A second run scored on an EAHS error.
Dutchtown added another run in the fourth. Pierson Parent led off with a double and took third on wild pitch. Parent scored on an infield hit by Morrison, the Griffins’ No. 7 hitter, to make it 3-0.
“Our team is always good at talking to each other,” Morrison said. “My teammates let me know what to expect when I got up to bat and I put the ball in play.”
East Ascension scored once in the fourth. Chance Mire and Tanner Stanga drew walks from Griffins starter Nick Gisclair. A single by designated hitter Petrie Thompson scored Mire.
Stanga took third on the throw. But the Griffins threw back to second to catch Thompson, who also was trying to advance. That play ended the inning.
Jace Bennett relieved Gisclair after he walked EAHS’ leadoff batter in the fifth. Jace Babin later scored on an RBI groundout by Kane Sanchez. The Spartans got a runner in scoring position in the sixth but could not capitalize.
“My job was to throw strikes because I knew the defense had my back,” Bennett said.