There was certainly pressure, but more so a sense of obligation for Southern Lab guard Jonathan Butler in the closing seconds of Division IV state semifinals game at the Cajundome.
Either way, Butler nailed the 3-pointer with three seconds left to give his Kittens a dramatic 61-60 victory over Hamilton Christian.
“I knew I had to hit it,” Butler said. “I knew it was a big shot and I knew I had to take my time.”
Butler said his coach put them through a lot of work to prepare for this moment so he knew he was ready.
Southern Lab trailed 60-58 with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Christian had the ball and just had to run out the clock.
Southern Lab knew it would have to be aggressive on both defense and offense if they were to win the game. Hamilton Catholic checked the ball in and Southern Lab jumped on the immediately on defense.
Southern Lab was able to get the ball back while down two points and had one last chance to win or tie the game.
Hamilton Catholic had one last chance to make a half court shot but it was off target and Southern Lab came away with the win.
Southern Lab head coach Harold Boudreaux said he is excited to be in the state championship and joked that his nerves were bad because of the close game.
The Kittens will meet Calvary Baptist at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Division IV state finals.
“I look forward to it,” Boudreaux said. “I think the players are going to be ready. We are going to take some time to scout the next game. We’re excited but I want the kids to just enjoy the moment right now.”
During the comeback, Southern Lab guard Donovan Davis scored his fifth 3-pointer in the game.
“A few of our key players got into foul trouble,” Davis said. “I knew I had to step up and make a play and by the grace of God it went in.”
Davis’ 3-pointer put his team down by two and even assisted on Butler’s game winner. Davis also had the highest point total in the game with 24 points.
Southern Lab had a 30-26 lead at halftime of Wednesday’s game. Hamilton Christian started the third quarter aggressively.
Defensively, Hamilton was slowing Southern Lab’s ball movement and was triple teaming the ball carrier the full length of the court.
That game plan worked as Southern Lab got into foul trouble early. The fouls gave Hamilton Christian a lot of chances at the free throw line to tie the game and even build a lead of its own.
Boudreaux said he told his team to just hold on.
“Basketball is a game of runs. They had a few good runs and their scheme was working for them,” Boudreaux said. “But we have been battle tested all year, we have played some of the top teams to get ready for a game like this.”