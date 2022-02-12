Brother Martin, Teurlings Catholic and Basile were destined to win the team titles at the LHSAA wrestling state tournament.
Catholic High and Jesuit battled down to the wire for the Division I runner-up trophy. The Bears won both their matches in the finals, but a victory by 285-pound competitor Spencer Lanosga in the last match of the night gave Jesuit a four-point edge and the second-place trophy.
“We hadn’t wrestled (a full team of) 14 kids all year for different reasons, and this was a makeshift lineup because some guys are injured,” Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “I told the kids we could make it interesting and be in the hunt and we were.
“I am so proud of the effort. But it goes to show that you can’t rely on other people to help you out. You have to take care of your business in this sport.”
Brother Martin won the Division I title with 261½ points with Jesuit and (220½) and Catholic (216½) separated by a slim margin Saturday night at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
Teurlings won the Division II title with 323 points. Archbishop Shaw (269½) was the runner-up for the first time since 2015. Basile scored 248½ points to run away with the Division III title, with De La Salle (191) and Friday’s leader Brusly (179) next.
Brusly sophomore Cameron Redditt, the 113-pound champion, took home the Division III Outstanding Wrestler award.
“Me and my teammates get in the room and work hard every day,” Redditt said. "This is a blessing. I worked everything out during the week before this. I watched film of myself and knew what I had to do.”
Live Oak’s Rayden Ingram, who needed just 57 seconds to pin Brother Martin’s Kent Burandt in the Division I 145-pound final. Ingram (36-0) became the first Live Oak wrestler to finish a season undefeated. His older brothers, Camden and Anthony, won Division II titles for the Eagles.
“It feels great. ... I finally got one, so all three of us as brothers won one (LHSAA title),” Ingram said. “I knew I was going to win that match when I stepped on the mat. I was fired up.”
Going into the finals, Prochaska and his team knew the basic facts — the Bears needed to win their two matches.
Watts Goodson (34-5) came away with a 7-5 victory over Brother Martin’s Ty Duncan at 126 pounds. Watts' victory gave the Bears four points and a two-point lead of Jesuit midway through the final.
“So basically, going into my match we were down by two points,” Goodson said. “I wrestled mean and I kept my foot on the gas. … I never let up.”
Thomas Domangue buoyed the Bears’ hopes with a 7-3 victory over Jesuit’s Winn McConnell at 182 that gave the Bears a six-point lead over the Blue Jays. Domangue had lost to McConnell twice during the season.
But Jesuit picked up a win by Dennis Dougherty’s win at 220 tie the score at 216½, ahead of Lanosga’s 4-1 win over Zachary’s Ashton Freeman at 285.