Each team got a celebratory sendoff posted on social media when they boarded buses to travel to Sulphur Thursday morning. But only one can advance to Saturday’s Class 5A title game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Softball tournament.
Those facts only add to the intrigue as second-seeded St. Amant (29-2) meets No. 3 Walker (31-4) in the first of two 5A semifinals at noon Friday at Frasch Park.
“There is a lot that goes into this one,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “This is the third time we’ve played each other and Walker has not lost a game since we played the last one.
“I’ll put it to you this way, I know we are both glad this third one is in Sulphur and not before. It means we did what we needed to do to get this far. And I think it is a great matchup.”
Four-time defending Class B Holden (23-8), also the No. 1 seed, meets No. 4 Florien (21-9) in another noon game. Fourth-seeded Doyle (26-9) faces defending champion Many (26-5) in a 2A semifinal set for 4 p.m.
Some of the numbers for St. Amant and Walker are mind-boggling. Between them, St. Amant (24) and Walker (20) have a combined total of 44 wins in a row. Both pitchers — Walker’s Lainee Bailey and Addison “AJ” Jackson —also are the top hitters for their teams. WHS seeks its first win over the Gators this year.
The fact that St. Amant beat Walker in the 2019 semifinals enroute to the area’s last Class 5A crown and also that neither team made the LHSAA tourney a year ago add framework to the significance of this matchup.
“I think it is going to be a great matchup,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “Both teams have great pitching, play solid defense and can hit throughout the order.
“It could come down to who gets a big hit, who makes the first mistake, who makes a big play on the bases or in the field.
“They beat us both times this year. You hear that its hard to beat a team three times. This is about one game with teams that have great fan bases who both love to compete.”
St. Amant’s Jackson has 314 strikeouts. She is hitting .524 with 25 home runs and 51 RBI. Mary Beth Zeller (.371) and Alix Franklin (.370) are other top hitters for the Gators.
Bailey has 22 home runs and 54 RBI for Walker along with a .466 average. Ryann Schexayder (.453) and Gyvan Hammons (.444) are other top hitters for the Lady Cats.
Walker is one of three Livingston Parish teams in the final group. Holden seeks its fifth straight title with pitcher Taylor Douglas in a leading role.
Holden pitcher Taylor Douglas has 183 strikeouts and also has a .573 batting average with 19 home runs. Raievah Craddock (.477) is another offensive leader for the Rockets. Doyle is led by Kaitlyn Savant (.483) and Bailey McLin (454).