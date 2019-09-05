The LHSAA’s executive committee voted to give its select schools the option to come back together with nonselect schools to play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Prep Classic football championships in December. Select schools have two weeks to respond.
The vote and LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine’s director’s report led to the vote that helped close out the LHSAA’s fall meeting Thursday at the LHSAA office.
Bonine told the committee he thought the January vote by LHSAA membership to take select athletes out of the Prep Classic was wrong for the students and said coming back together for the Prep Classic gives the LHSAA its best chance to unify select/nonselect schools.
A key point of contention is that Bonine does not view bringing select/nonselect schools back together for the football championships as a negotiation tool. Catholic High Athletic Director J.P. Kelly asked that if a proposal to unify schools does not pass in January, would the select schools be able to work with the LHSAA on separate structure for 2020-21. Bonine said no. Kelly credited Bonine and LHSAA President Bruce Bundy of Mandeville for their efforts.
“There are opportunities there to work with,” Catholic High Athletic Director J.P. Kelly said. “We absolutely want unification. Bruce Bundy is a good man and so is Eddie Bonine But I think we still have to be prepared to move forward if a unification proposal does not pass. Past efforts to do so have failed.”
Bundy made the initial proposal, telling Bonine and others not to invoke a rule to force schools back together for the football. Bundy stipulated that the event would remain an LHSAA event as per the norm and that select schools would have to commit to playing in it. Sophie B. Wright Principal Sharon Clark made the proposal as a board member and it passed.