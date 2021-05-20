During a year in a pandemic, Louisiana and the LHSAA did something few people thought was possible — execute an entire sports calendar, complete with championship events. It was something many states across the nation could not do.
Now that all the titles and top individual honors have been decided only one event remains — The Advocate’s 35th Star of Stars high school sports awards ceremony set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Star of Stars event is back — a year after it was canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But the parameters are different.
Instead of an in-person event, the Star of Stars awards are virtual for 2021. New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill is the special guest speaker. American Idol winner Laine Hardy will perform the National Anthem.
The event can be viewed on three media platforms — http://www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/sports/high_schools/, The Advocate (Baton Rouge) Face Book page and on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/user/BatonRougeAdvocate.
Louisiana Farm Bureau (Teams of the Year), Paretti Jaguar Land Rover of Baton Rouge (Special Olympics Awards) and RKM Primary Care (Spirit Award) are title sponsors for special awards. Sullivan Dental Center and The Baton Rouge Clinic are participating sponsors.
“I think sometimes we see all these great athletes we have in Louisiana and we get a little spoiled. We almost kind of take it for granted,” The Advocate’s executive sports editor Perryn Keys said. “You're talking about some of the best athletes to ever do it. Now you have this group of athletes, and we get to honor them before they go off and turn into household names.
“We all missed a lot last year, and Star of Stars was one of those big things. We're virtual this year, but we're back. Our people have put together a great show to honor these athletes, who excelled under extraordinary circumstances.”
The ceremony will honor the 25 Star of Stars winners in individual sports as selected by The Advocate sports staff. Insight by Hill, including a Q&A orchestrated by The Advocate’s Rod Walker will be a continuous theme throughout the event.
Interviews with several past Athlete of the Year winners also is part of this special presentation.
“For 35 years, The Advocate’s Star of Stars Awards have honored our top athletes — both male and female — from across our region. Although this year’s celebration will be virtual, we promise it will still be a very special experience for everyone in attendance,” Publisher Judi Terzotis said. “Part of our mission at The Advocate is to shine a light on the positive stories in our community.
“We are proud to carry on this tradition with the help of Taysom Hill. His work ethic, passion and strong family values are a perfect alignment with our talented prep athletes.”
The evening concludes with the announcement of the major award winners — Coaches of the Year, Teams of the Year and Athletes of the Year.
Madison Prep’s Zeon Chriss (football-basketball-track), Chris Hilton Jr. of Zachary (football-track) and East Ascension’s Gavin Soniat (football-wrestling) are the finalists for Boys Athlete of the Year.
Ariel Pedigo of Parkview Baptist (track & field), St. Joseph’s Academy’s Ava Riche (basketball-gymnastics-track) and Quamecca Stafford of Lutcher (powerlifting) are the Girls Athlete of the Year finalists.
The Boys Coach of the Year finalists are Chris Carrier of Zachary (football-track & field), Episcopal’s Claney Duplechin (cross country-track) and Landry Williams of Madison Prep (football). George Newport of St. Joseph’s Academy (swimming), Melissa Ramsey of University (soccer) and Mark Temple of East Iberville (basketball) are the Girls Coach of the Year finalists.
Team of the Year finalists for boys are: Catholic High soccer, Parkview Baptist baseball and Zachary basketball. East Iberville basketball, Lutcher powerlifting and St. Joseph’s Academy swimming are the Girls Team of the Year finalists.
Past Athlete of the Year winners
1986 - BUCKY RICHARDSON, Broadmoor High School
1987 - TODD KINCHEN, Trafton Academy
1988 - JAMES MIMS, La. School for the Deaf
1989 - BRADFORD BANTA, University High School
1990 - DANIELLE SCOTT, Woodlawn High School
1991- REGINALD HAYES, Broadmoor High School
1992 - MONTE BURKE, Catholic-Pointe Coupee
1993 - SHAEETA BROWN, Brusly
1994 - TREY McCLURE, Central
1995 - TODD McCLURE, Central (boys); APRIL BROWN, Episcopal (girls)
1996 - JIMMY WILLIAMS, Episcopal (boys); JENNY STREIFFER, Baton Rouge High (girls)
1997- TRAVIS MINOR, Catholic (boys); ASHLEY LEWIS, Central (girls).
1998 - KENDRICK SHANKLIN, Catholic (boys); SHELLY RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
1999 - ERIC LOUIS, Zachary (boys); BRITNEY HURST, Southern Lab (girls)
2000 - MICHAEL CLAYTON, Christian Life (boys); KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2001 - MARCUS SPEARS, Southern Lab (boys), KATE RIPPLE, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2002 - RYAN LEWIS, Central (boys); SEIMONE AUGUSTUS, Capitol (girls)
2003 - JAY LUCAS, Redemptorist (boys); MEGHAN O’LEARY, Episcopal (girls)
2004 – GLEN DAVIS, University (boys); KELLIE EUBANKS, St. Amant (girls)
2005 – CARY KOCH, Dunham School (boys); FAITH PETERS, University (girls)
2006 – ANDREW LOUPE, Episcopal (boys); TIFFANY WESLEY, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2007 – CHAD JONES, Southern Lab (boys); TEAGRA CLIFTON, Capitol (girls)
2008 – RYAN LEWIS, Catholic (boys); JASMINE SCOTT, St. Michael (girls)
2009 – JULIUS WARMSLEY, St. Michael (boys); TAYLOR MIMS, Episcopal (girls)
2010 – JEREMY MEYERS, St. Michael (boys); KK BABIN, St. Michael (girls)
2011 – RONALD MARTIN, White Castle (boys); DOMINIQUE BRISCO, Baton Rouge High (girls)
2012 – LANDON COLLINS, Dutchtown (boys), BRITNEY WASHINGTON, West Feliciana
2013 – DARIAN CLAIBORNE, Port Allen (boys), TONI RODRIGUEZ, St. Amant (girls)
2014 – JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)
2015 -- JAZZ FERGUSON, West Feliciana (boys), KARA GREMILLION, St. Amant (girls)
2016 – COLIN BONE, Catholic High (boys), NICKY DAWSON, Parkview Baptist (girls)
2017 – BRIGGS BOURGEOIS, St. Amant (boys); JANIE O’CONNOR, Zachary (girls)
2018 – JA’VONTE SMART, Scotlandville (boys); RAEGAN WILLIS, Central (girls)
2019 – KEILON BROWN, Zachary (boys); MARY-CATHRYN COMEAUX. Brusly (girls)