Live Oak head softball coach Michelle Morris has been relieved of her coaching duties after 16 seasons, 14 of which included LHSAA tournament appearances.
“I was taken aback by this,” Morris said. “I was called in and told the school was going to move in different direction. We had our first losing season and I know that was a factor. I thought there would be more time and I would have the chance to turn things around.”
Morris is one of the cornerstones of the Live Oak program. She played at LOHS from 1988-90 and then went on to play at Mississippi College.
"I appreciate everything Michelle has done for this school and the softball program," LOHS Athletic Director Brett Beard said. "There comes a time where change is needed and we felt like the time was now. I look forward to the next chapter of Live Oak softball."
Morris returned home and was an assistant coach to her high school coach, Katherine Sims, for eight years. She compiled a 382-114-9 record that included three LHSAA runner-up finishes.
“My Dad helped start this program with two ladies and coach Sims was one them,” Morris said. “It has grown and changed so much over the years. We’re not the little country school anymore. I’m proud of how far we have come and the things we have done.”
Morris said 40 of her players have signed scholarships. She also noted that Eagles typically place one or more players on the LHSCA All-Star team each year.
Live Oak finished 12-16, its first losing season under Morris. The Eagles lost in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to eventual champion St. Amant. LOHS missed the LHSAA tourney the last two years.
“I was told by my principal (Beth Jones) that I could tell people how I feel about this,” Morris said. “I’m disappointed. This program is so special to me.”