GONZALES — No team title or top individual honor was in the cards for a Baton Rouge area team at the 47th Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament Saturday night.
Defending Division I LHSAA champion Brother Martin won the team title and another New Orleans power, Holy Cross, placed second. But the performances by tourney host Catholic High and East Ascension brought a familiar verse from a Rolling Stones hit song — “You can’t always get what you want, but you get what you need.”
“I thought we did pretty well,” Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “We’re missing three starters. But we wrestled well and saw improvement from the guys who did step in and wrestle. I am definitely pleased with where we are. Next, we need to get a couple of guys healthy and a couple of others with the right mindset.”
The two-day tourney at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center featured 51 teams and more than 400 wrestlers. Brother Martin scored 235 points, followed by Holy Cross 194 and St. Paul’s (179½). Catholic at 171½ and EAHS at 165½ were next. The scores illustrate the possibilities when the teams meet in Bossier City next month with a Division I title on the line.
Holy Cross sophomore Jacob Frost won the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler award. Frost won the 120-pound weight class, edging Christian Lopez of Houston’s Westside High 6-5 in the finals.
“Getting this (award) is very exciting because you have everybody in the state here, and we’re not separated into different divisions like we are at state,” Frost said. “Probably hand-fighting was the thing I was best at this weekend. My goal now is to go for a state title, and it’s the same for the team.”
Each of the three local champions had an individual story. Catholic’s Peter Kelly ousted Shaw’s Austin Surrency 6-2 at 132 pounds. A key victory at Teurlings Catholic the day before the tourney began moved Kelly up in the seedings, and he capitalized.
EAHS’ Trent Mahoney (59-0) won at 170 by a technical fall to remain unbeaten. The final was a rematch with Vaughan Romero, the competitor Mahoney faced in a tight contest at Teurlings on Thursday.
“That one was 3-2 in the final minutes Thursday and you never know with a rematch like that,” EAHS coach Pat Mahoney said. “This meet is always a good indicator of what will happen at state and to finish in the top five is very good. We wrestled well, but we didn’t wrestle our best. So this is all is very encouraging."
Baton Rouge High’s Jarin Meyer was the other local winner at 182 pounds. He beat Catholic’s Macullen Mire by technical fall and became the Bulldogs first Classic champion in more than 20 years.
Mire was one of two Catholic wrestlers to place second. EAHS also had a second-place finisher. Sophomore Ashton Freeman of Zachary, the 220 runner-up, was among the younger competitors who excelled.
47th Louisiana Classic
At Lamar Dixon
Team totals: 1, Brother Martin 235. 2, Holy Cross 194. 3, St. Paul’s 179.5. 4, Catholic 171.5. 5, East Ascension 165.5. 6, North DeSoto 151.5. 7, Teurlings Catholic 128. 8, Parkway 125. 9, Live Oak 123.5. 10, Shaw 100. 11, Jesuit 98.5. 12, St. Amant 90.5. 13, Chalmette 85.5. 14, Airline 76, Zachary 76. 16, Baton Rouge High 71. 17, Comeaux 65. 18, Belle Chasse 58. 19, Fontainebleau 55. 20, Rummel 20, Houston Westside 52.
Finals
106 pounds: Ernie Perry III, Airline, dec. Mason Elsensohn, Brother Martin, 7-2.
113: Evan Frost, Holy Cross, tech. fall Glenn Price, Shaw, 5:14.
120: Jacob Frost, Holy Cross, dec. Christian Lopez, Houston Westside, 6-5.
126: Ethan Castex, Brother Martin, dec. Clayton Hill, Live Oak, 14-8.
132: Peter Kelly, Catholic, dec. Austin Surrency, Shaw, 6-2.
138: Jacob Ramirez, Rummel, def. Corey Brownell, St. Amant, 6-4.
145: Alex Duncan, Brother Martin, dec. Luke Battaglia, Jesuit, 5-1.
152: Richard Mack, North DeSoto, dec. Peyton Ward, St. Paul’s, 4-3.
160: Ben Davidson, St. Paul’s, dec. Ian Wyble, Catholic, 12-6.
170: Trent Mahoney, East Ascension, tech fall Vaughn Romero, Teurlings, 5:14 (17-1).
182: Jarin Meyer, Baton Rouge High, fall Macullen Mire, Catholic, 5:20.
195: Chase Spooner, South Beauregard, fall Christopher Allen, Covington, 3:30.
220: Cole Ulfers, St. Paul’s, fall Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 3:49.
285: Donald Paul, Comeaux, fall Gavin Soniat, East Ascension, 3:19.