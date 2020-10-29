The stage was set for age-related references when Parkview Baptist played The Dunham School to decide the Division IV, District 3 volleyball title.
Parkview, the senior-laden team, tops the LHSAA’s Division IV power ratings. Dunham, fueled by freshmen and sophomores, looked built for the future.
The difference? Less than three points in all but one set as Parkview escaped with a 3-1 victory Thursday night at The Dunham School.
“(Dunham) is big and physical on the front row,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “Against a big physical team, it shows that we have some holes we need to fix. They really took it to us.
"I think we played flat and wade more errors than we have in the past. But it was because they put the pressure on us. That was a good test for us.”
The Eagles (22-2, 6-0) won by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 with outside hitters Taylor Sharer (15 kills, seven digs) and Madison Cassidy (12 kills, 10 digs) leading the way.
Just as impressive was were Rhaia Davey (14 kills, 12 digs), Kennedy Stewart (14 kills, four digs) and Caylin Pixley (44 assists), who led Dunham (15-8, 5-1).
“My kids played their behinds off,” Dunham coach Donna Pixley said. “I told them Madison Cassidy and Taylor Sharer would get their kills. I told them how responded to that would be important. I am so proud of how we did.
“If this match was two weeks ago we would not have been ready. We’ve been building and growing and that showed tonight.”
Though the first set was the one PBS won by the largest margin, Dunham was no pushover. The Tigers led 8-2 in the early going. Some untimely hitting errors and a service errors took a toll and PBS rallied to win 25-19.
Neither team ran away from the other three sets. A series of Eagles errors helped Dunham forge a 20-17 lead in set 2. Maddie McReynolds had a key kill to help Parkview put away the second set.
Parkview edged ahead late in the third set and appeared ready to put the match away. A block by Kibi Huggins and a kill by Davey, sandwiched between PBS miscues, gave Dunham what it needed to win 25-23.
“I am pleased with the way we handled the push they gave us,” said Parkview's Morgan Lambert. “We need to take advantage of when we have the lead and finish.”
The Eagles did finish in the final set. Sharer delivered two key kills in the final stretch run.
“I think we all came out ready and played well,” Dunham’s Nicole Perkowski said. “I think it was one of our best all season. With a little more practice, I think we can do even better.”