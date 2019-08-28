Collin Holloway’s decision to transfer to Port Allen High could be labeled a homecoming of sorts. But the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward/post player said there is more to it than that.
“I wanted something different,” Holloway said. “That was the main thing … the chance to do something different. It takes me just a few minutes to get from my house to school in the morning. It's a new routine.”
Holloway helped Catholic High advance to the LHSAA’s Division I select semifinals as a sophomore and junior before enrolling at PAHS over the summer. Holloway is eligible for his senior year because he is transferring to the school is located in the attendance zone of his family’s Erwinville residence.
One fact that makes this transfer unique is that Holloway will play for distant cousin Derrick Jones, former Catholic High player who returned to the Baton Rouge area to become head coach at PAHS in 2017-18 after stints as a college assistant coach at several schools, including Louisiana Tech, Vanderbilt and Stephen F. Austin. Jones played at Mississippi State and Samford.
“I am a second cousin to his Mom,” Jones said. “I’ve known Collin since he was born. Catholic is a great school and is where I played. Collin and his parents made the decision to change schools. I remind him all the time that I am not an easy coach to play for and he had better be ready for that.
“He has fit in well here at school and with the team. He comes from a family that believes in hard work and I think the other kids see that.”
Holloway averaged approximately 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Bears last season. He has scholarship offers from McNeese, Texas State and the University of New Orleans. Holloway joins a Port Allen team that finished as the Class 2A runner-up to Rayville in March.
It is the second notable basketball transfer of the offseason. Scotlandville High’s Emareyon McDonald, a 6-foot-1 guard, moved to Baton Rouge from north Louisiana-based Red River High located in Coushatta as part of a family relocation.
McDonald is among Louisiana’s top 2021 prospects. His father, Charski, lived in Baton Rouge and played for Glen Oaks before moving to Coushatta in the 1990s.