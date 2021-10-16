Thursday
Class 5A/4A
McKinley (5-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Class 3A and below
Port Allen (8-2A) vs. Capitol (8-2A) at Memorial Stadium
Thrive Academy (6-1A) vs. Southern Lab at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
White Castle (7-1A) at Ascension Christian (7-1A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Live Oak (4-5A) at Denham Springs (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
Walker (4-5A) at Central (4-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
St. Amant (5-5A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Liberty (7-4A) at Plaquemine (7-4A)
Livonia (6-4A) at Broadmoor (7-4A)
St. Michael (7-4A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Tara (7-4A) at Istrouma (7-4A)
Class 3A and below
Brusly (7-3A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Madison Prep (7-3A) at Baker (7-3A)
Parkview Baptist (7-3A) at University (7-3A)
West Feliciana (7-3A) vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge (7-3A) at Olympia Stadium
West St. John (9-1A) vs. Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at McKinley
Loranger (8-3A) at Albany (8-3A)
Donaldsonville (9-3A) at Patterson (9-3A)
Lutcher (9-3A) at E.D. White (9-3A)
Berwick (9-3A) at St. James (9-3A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) at Dunham (8-2A)
Episcopal (8-2A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Pope John Paul II (10-2A) at Springfield (10-2A)
Catholic-PC (5-1A) at Westminster Christian (5-1A)
Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A) at Grant (3-3A)
East Iberville (7-1A) vs. Ascension Catholic (7-1A) at White Castle
Houma Christian (7-2A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine’s Canova Stadium