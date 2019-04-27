SULPHUR — Catholic High-Pointe Coupee put its team motto “Finish It” into action where it mattered most Saturday.
The No. 2 seeded Hornets wasted no time getting the job done in a 9-4 win over No. 1 seed Ouachita Christian for the Division IV championship at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA softball tournament.
CHSPC piled six runs in the first two innings at Frasch Park and held a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning to claim its third state championship since 2013.
“The girls came out hot, and by not coming out the home team for the first time in a while we knew we had to score early and score often,” Catholic-Pointe Coupee coach Lauren Doucet said.
Blaire Bizette struck out nine Eagles and went 3-for-3 with a solo home run, a triple, four RBIs and four runs.
CHSPC (27-5) took the advantage in the top of the first when back-to-back bunts when a Kailynn LeBlanc fielder’s choice brought home Kaitley Fisher, who led off with a single to right field.
Maecie Vince bunted home Bizette, who reached base on a walk, while LeBlanc beat the throw to home off an Adelyn Fisher groundout first. Vince scored on an Isabel Guerin sacrifice groundout
A Bizette triple brought home Fisher, who singled off a bunt to OCHS pitcher Sarah Tilman. Bizette’s run off a Kailynn LeBlanc sacrifice put CHSPC ahead 6-0 in the second.
Bizette continued the attack with a solo homer into center field that gave the Hornets a 7-0 lead in the fourth.
“Blaire’s a beast,” Doucet said. “She’s a jack of all trades — she did a great job at the mound and she’s consistently good with the stick.”
The Eagles held back CHSPC in the fifth, but a Bizette double to left tacked two more runs. She drove home Kailynn Johnson — a courtesy runner for Joelle LeBlanc — and Sarah Andre.
Ouachita tried to mount a comeback when Carolyn Dorris scored off a Carley Teekel single with two out in the bottom of the sixth.
A Dorris double brought home Tilman and Peyton Owens, who reached base on a walk and a single, respectively. Dorris scored off a Carley Rothschild single, but Bizette struck out Teekell for the victory.
Ouachita (23-6) chalked double plays in the fifth and sixth to prevent an additional CHSPC onslaught.
“We waited a little too late to get comfortable, and I think it would have been a different game had we gotten more comfortable earlier,” OCHS coach Britni Head said. “I’m still proud of my team … we had a great season.”