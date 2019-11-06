By the time the LHSAA executive committee convenes its fall meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, much of the heavy lifting will be done.
Staff reports and three closed-door appeals are expected to be the highlights of the meeting held at the LHSAA office.
Members of the executive committee met in a closed workshop session Wednesday afternoon in order to review 130 items submitting for the LHSAA convention agenda in January. If all goes well, Bonine said a January agenda could be sent out to member schools as early as Friday.
“There are a large number of those items that we believe can be consolidated and capsulated by the executive committee today,” LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said before the afternoon session. “According to our bylaws, every proposal submitted has to be reviewed by the executive committee. Our parliamentarian and our constitutional attorney will steer us through this process.
“When we changed the deadline to submit proposals to Aug. 31 this year, it gave us the chance to do advance legwork and communicate with schools about their proposals. We sent back the ones that were not in compliance with the rules and the schools have had a chance to respond. There is nothing really earth shattering. This is that meeting where we try to clean a lot of things up and prepare to move forward."
Closed-door appeals for Lafayette Christian, Ebarb and Captain Shreve are listed on the Thursday agenda. Decisions on appeals are now sent to the schools days after they are heard.