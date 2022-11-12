If Week 1 gave you a taste of the what the LHSAA’s new football playoff system might be like, Week 2 should provide a mouthful of things to discuss and dissect.
All eyes will be on teams that sat out Week 1 with first-round byes. There are some tough challenges for teams that made it through round one too.
The Division I select bracket is a great case in point. Second-seeded Catholic (9-1) hosts No. 15 Rummel (6-5) in its playoff debut. The teams are three years removed from playing each other in a title game won by the Raiders.
Just as notable is the game that sends No. 10 Scotlandville (7-4) to New Orleans to play No. 7 Karr (6-3). The Cougars beat Scotlandville easily early in the season.
But that win was one of three games Karr had to forfeit due to LHSAA sanctions. Have the Hornets improved enough to challenge the Cougars this time around?
Could either Karr or Catholic get caught looking ahead to an anticipated quarterfinal game against each other? Two huge talking points to be sure.
Just as big is No. 12 West Monroe (8-2) at No. 5 Zachary (8-2) in Division I nonselect. These teams have met in a title game, a couple of semifinals and a quarterfinal a year ago. Those facts alone make it one of the state’s top north-south matchups.
Also in Division I nonselect, No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) travels to No. 8 Benton (8-3). It has been years since the Yellow Jackets have made a trip north quite like this one.
No. 14 Dutchtown (7-3) at No. 3 Destrehan (11-0) brings together two teams that were once district rivals together. The Griffins pride themselves on defense and the Wildcats will be their toughest test to date.
East Ascension (6-5), seeded 15th, already beat West Monroe on the road and now the Spartans head north to meet No. 2 Neville (7-2).
Second-seeded West Feliciana (10-0) had a bye last week in Division II nonselect and puts its perfect record on the line vs. No. 15 Erath (8-3). With no other 6-4A team left on the bracket, people will be watching to see if the Saints falter too.
There is another nonselect north-south matchup to note. In Division IV, 10th-seeded East Feliciana (7-4) travels to No. 7 Logansport (8-3), a traditional Shreveport area power.
Other than Division I, the select bracket with the most notable possibilities is Division III. Newman (7-2) is the top seed and St. Charles Catholic (7-3) is No. 2.
Among the teams stuck in the middle and coming off byes are No. 4 Dunham and No. 8 University. Dunham hosts M.L. King and U-High has Country Day at home.
An anticipated U-High-Newman quarterfinal is on the line along with a chance for Dunham to play Calvary Baptist, a longtime 1A power that moved into 2A this season.
I do expect some upsets. Yes, there will be lopsided games too.
Once the Round 2 dust settles, we should have a better picture of who the contenders and challengers are. Not crystal clear just yet but getting closer.