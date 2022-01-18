Senior leadership goes a long way in big games, and Madison Prep had plenty on Tuesday night.
The Chargers got seven blocks and 13 points from Percy Daniels, and they turned what looked to be a tough non-district game into a 70-42 win at Madison Prep.
Destrehan (18-4) stayed close in the first quarter, but Madison Prep began to pull away in the second. After building and 11-point halftime lead, Madison Prep (16-3) led by as many as 32 points in the second half.
“Percy Daniels is an outstanding shot blocker. He plays great defense,” Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones said of his 6-foot-9 senior post player, a Seton Hall signee.
“We’ve challenged him lately to step up. He’s going to be playing in the Big East next year and he needs to be a leader.”
Jones was also pleased with the work of seniors Jalen Williams (six points) and Dez’Mond Perkins (12 points). Also hitting double figures was Jayce Depron as 11 Chargers scored.
Destrehan had trouble taking the ball to the basket and found itself with few options when its outside shooting went cold. The Wildcats made just 17 of 65 shots from the field and were 1 of 14 from 3-point range.
Calvin Bullock led the Wildcats with 19 points, and made Destrehan’s only 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the game.
“(Madison Prep) does a good job keeping Percy Daniels around the basket,” Destrehan coach Troy Green said. “We couldn’t good looks around the basket, looks that we usually get.”
Devin Fourcha took the opening tip and quickly scored to give Destrehan a 2-0 lead. There were two ties before Josh Smith scored on a drive to ignite a 9-2 MPA run, and the Chargers took a 17-10 lead after one quarter.
Smith converted a three-point play to push the Chargers lead to 24-14. Madison Prep led 28-17 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Madison Prep got three quick baskets off of offensive rebounds, and outscored Destrehan 8-1 to take a 36-18 lead. The Madison Prep lead grew to 49-28 entering the fourth quarter.
“I just told our guys to play at a championship level,” Jones said. “I told them to play like champions; pass up good shots for great shots, play defense and help where you supposed to — things that fell off in the losses we’ve had.”