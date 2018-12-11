After the celebration was over, University High’s Christian Harris stood facing the backdrop used for the ceremony to honor his selection to play the All-American Bowl.

“I watched the all-star games in seventh and eighth grade and I liked this one better,” Harris said. “Just seeing all the guys in it and how much fun it was. I never thought this would happen. It’s amazing.”

Harris was honored for his selection to play in the annual all-star game set for Jan. 5 in San Antonio with a ceremony held in the school's gym on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris is listed as a four-star recruit, according to 247sports, and is listed as the No. 9 inside linebacker prospect nationally and the No. 10 player in Louisiana’s 2019 signing class.

Can't see video below? Click here.

He originally committed to Texas A&M and changed his commitment to Alabama following a visit to watch the Crimson Tide play Auburn late last month.

At U-High, Harris played wide receiver, safety and returned for the Cubs, who won their second straight LHSAA Division II select title last weekend, finishing with 26 straight wins over two years.

Harris had 24 catches for 508 yards and 5 TDs through 12 games. The chance to play linebacker is one benefit of the All-American Bowl.

“Linebacker is a position I haven’t played … I’ve always been more of a safety,” Harris said. “I get the chance to start learning the position.”

Three other local players are set to play in the All-American Bowl, previously known as the U.S. Army Bowl. A ceremony to honor the selection of The Dunham School's Derek Stingley Jr. is set for 2:40 Wednesday at the school.

A ceremony for Southern Lab offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and running back Tyrion Davis was held earlier in the fall.