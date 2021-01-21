Finding ways to win is an important attribute for any basketball team. After his team lost to University 62-50 on Thursday night, Port Allen High coach Derrick Jones cited another.
“We had chances and made some runs at them. But when you play U-High, have to beat them," Jones said. "They don’t beat themselves.”
Brock Brown scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half as the Cubs illustrated that point. The senior guard controlled the game and found enough small openings in the defense — most notably in the third quarter when the Pelicans cut a 10-point deficit to three.
“I saw their defense shifting and knew I was open,” Brown said. “I was just trying to do whatever it would take to help us win.”
Brown and Zaren James finished with 17 points each for the Class 3A Cubs (20-2), who have won 10 straight since losing to Southern Lab on Dec. 23. Collin Coates added nine.
Tawasky Johnson led 2A Port Allen (9-5) with 16 points. Jordan Brooks (13) and Jalen Knox (10 points, nine rebounds) also scored in double figures for PAHS.
It was a notable matchup of elite teams. U-High is seeded No. 1 in the LHSAA's Division II select power ratings. Reigning LHSAA champion Port Allen is seeded No. 2 among 2A teams.
“Whenever you play them you know it will be a tough game because they play so hard and they are well coached,” UHS coach Joe Spencer said. “In the first half, it was hard to get anything going against their pressure. Luckily, we have some senior guards who alleviated that.”
The teams traded baskets early. The first of James’ two 3-pointers in the opening quarter gave the Cubs a 9-8 lead with 3:28 remaining.
From there, U-High outscored the Pelicans 10-1 and took an 18-9 lead into the second quarter. The Cubs kept PAHS at arm’s length but were never able to extend their lead significantly because of five turnovers. UHS led 26-19 at the half.
Port Allen got within seven points multiple times, including with 49.5 seconds to go when Johnson hit one of two free throws. But like U-High, the Pelicans were hampered by costly turnovers in open-court situations that could have led to easy baskets.
Brown made the first basket of the second half and was fouled. He tacked on the free throw to give U-High a 10-point lead.
Knox pulled the Pelicans within three at 36-33 with a drive layup with 4:04 to go. Brown answered 19 seconds later, sinking a soft jumper just inside the free-throw line.
That basket kick started a 10-3 UHS run. The Cubs led 46-36 going into the fourth quarter. Port Allen got no closer than six points after that.
“Coach (Spencer) tells us when the other team tries to rattle us to just play our game and play to win,” Brown said.